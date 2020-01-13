The 31 youngest Oscar nominees of all time

caption Saoirse Ronan has been nominated four times for an Academy Awards. source Focus Features/Getty Images

From 13-year-old Saoirse Ronan to 22-year-old Timothee Chalamet and more, we rounded up the youngest Academy Award nominees and winners of all time.

The youngest in history was Justin Henry (“Kramer vs. Kramer”), nominated in 1979 when he was just 8 years old.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will take place on February 9, and among the nominees this year is 25-year-old Saoirse Ronan – who was first nominated for an Oscar when she was just 13 years old. Insider has already explored every movie that won best picture since 1927, and now we’re taking a closer look the historic nominees from the last century.

Keep reading to see the 31 youngest Academy Award nominees of all time.

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) — 22 years old

caption Timothée Chalamet was nominated for best actor in 2018. source Sony Pictures Classics

Chalamet stars as the 17-year-old Elio in last year’s breakout indie film “Call Me By Your Name.” Though Chalamet was 22 by the time he was nominated for the role, the rising star was 19 when the movie was filmed. “Call Me By Your Name” is also nominated for best adapted screenplay, best picture, and best original song.

If he takes home the Oscar this year, Chalamet will be the third-youngest person to ever win best actor.

Saoirse Ronan (“Brooklyn”) — 21 years old

caption Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best actress in 2016. source 20th Century Fox

“Brooklyn” was nominated for best actress, best adapted screenplay, and best picture at the 88th Academy Awards. The movie didn’t win in any of its categories, and Saoirse Ronan lost best actress to Brie Larson for her performance in “Room.”

This was Ronan’s second Oscar nomination. The now-25-year-old actress is up for her fourth nomination this year for 2019’s “Little Women.”

Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”) — 21 years old

caption Marlee Matlin was nominated for best actress in 1987. source Paramount Pictures

“Children of a Lesser God” was nominated for five awards at the 59th Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress, best actor, best supporting actress, and best adapted screenplay. Matlin was the only winner from the film.

Matlin has held the record as youngest best actress winner for 31 years, and she is (to date) the only deaf recipient of an Academy Award – in any category.

Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) — 20 years old

caption Lucas Hedges was nominated for best supporting actor in 2017. source Roadside Attractions/Amazon Studios

“Manchester by the Sea” was nominated for six total Oscars, though it only took awards home for best original screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan) and best actor (Casey Affleck). Hedges lost the Oscar to Mahershala Ali for his role in “Moonlight.”

The young actor has a supporting role in 2017’s breakout hit “Lady Bird,” though he was not nominated for a second time.

Ellen Page (“Juno”) — 20 years old

caption Ellen Page was nominated for best actress in 2008. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Juno” was nominated at the 80th Academy Awards for best original screenplay, best actress, best director, and best picture – though it only won for its original screenplay. Page lost the Oscar to Marion Cotillard for her performance in “La Vie en Rose.”

Keira Knightley (“Pride and Prejudice”) — 20 years old

caption Keira Knightley was nominated for best actress in 2006. source Focus Features

The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” was nominated for four awards at the 78th Academy Awards, including best actress, best original score, best art direction, and best costume design.

The movie didn’t win in any of its nominated categories, and Knightley lost the Oscar to Reese Witherspoon for her performance in “Walk the Line.”

Timothy Hutton (“Ordinary People”) — 20 years old

caption Timothy Hutton was nominated for best supporting actor in 1981. source Paramount

“Ordinary People” recieved a whopping six Oscar nominations at the 53rd Academy Awards. Hutton won in the best supporting actor category, and the movie also took home the statue for best picture, best director, and best adapted screenplay.

Hutton’s “Ordinary People” co-stars Judd Hirsch and Mary Tyler Moore did not win in their categories for best supporting actor and best actress.

Isabelle Adjani (“The Story of Adele H.”) — 20 years old

caption Isabelle Adjani was nominated for best actress in 1976. source United Artists

Adjani starred in this French drama and garnered a nomination for best actress. It was the only Academy Award nomination for “The Story of Adele H.” at the 48th annual awards.

She lost the Oscar to Louise Fletcher for her performance in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Jennifer Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone”) — 20 years old

caption Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for best actress in 2011. source Roadside Attractions

“Winter’s Bone” was nominated for four Oscars at the 83rd Academy Awards, including best picture, best supporting actor, and best adapted screenplay.

This was Lawrence’s first Oscar nomination, though she lost to Natalie Portman for her performance in “Black Swan.” Lawrence was nominated again for best actress (and won) for “Silver Linings Playbook” when she was 22.

Mickey Rooney (“Babes in Arms”) — 19 years old

caption Mickey Rooney was nominated for best actor in 1939. source MGM

“Babes in Arms,” starring Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, was nominated for best actor and best original score at the 12th Academy Awards. The young Rooney lost to Robert Donat for his performance in “Goodbye, Mr. Chips.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”) — 19 years old

caption Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for best supporting actor in 1993. source Paramount Pictures

DiCaprio’s role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” earned the actor his first Oscar nomination, and the sole nomination for the movie.

He was subsequently nominated for best actor three times, and finally won the Oscar in 2017 for his performance in “The Revenant.”

River Phoenix (“Running on Empty”) — 18 years old

caption River Phoenix was nominated for best supporting actor in 1989. source Warner Bros.

“Running on Empty” was nominated for best original screenplay, and Phoenix got the nod for best supporting actor. He lost the Oscar to Kevin Kline for his performance in “A Fish Called Wanda.”

Phoenix died five years later at the young age of 23 due to combined drug intoxication.

Sal Mineo (“Rebel Without a Cause”) — 17 years old

caption Sal Mineo was nominated for best supporting actor in 1955. source Warner Bros.

“Rebel Without a Cause” is an iconic movie surrounded by tragedy. The film was nominated for three Oscars at the 28th Academy Awards, including best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best motion picture story.

Mineo played the supporting role opposite James Dean, who died in a car accident before “Rebel Without a Cause” was released. Dean was also nominated for an Oscar in 1955, but it was a recognition for his role in “East of Eden.” He was the first actor to ever posthumously win an Academy Award.

Patty Duke (“The Miracle Worker”) — 16 years old

caption Patty Duke was nominated for best supporting actress in 1963. source Playfilm Productions

“The Miracle Worker” was nominated for five total Oscars at the 35th Academy Awards: Best actress, best supporting actress, best costume design, best director, and best screenplay.

Both Duke and her co-star Anne Bancroft won the Oscar for their performances as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller.

Jack Wild (“Oliver!”) — 16 years old

caption Jack Wild was nominated for best supporting actor in 1969. source Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images

The musical drama “Oliver!” was nominated for a staggering 12 Oscars at the 41st Academy Awards. Wild lost his statue to Jack Albertson for his performance in “The Subject Was Roses.”

“Oliver!” won six Oscars that year, including best picture and best director.

Jodie Foster (“Taxi Driver”) — 14 years old

caption Jodie Foster was nominated for best supporting actress in 1976. source Columbia Pictures

“Taxi Driver” was nominated for four total Oscars at the 49th Academy Awards, but it lost in every category (best picture, best actor, best supporting actress, and best original score).

Foster lost to Beatrice Straight for her role in “Network.” Despite losing the award when she was 14, Foster went on to win two best actress Oscars for her roles in “The Accused” (1988) and “Silence of the Lambs” (1991).

Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”) — 14 years old

caption Hailee Steinfeld was nominated for best supporting actress in 2011. source Paramount

“True Grit” was nominated for 10 Oscars – including best picture, best director, best actor, and best supporting actress – but it lost in every category at the 83rd Academy Awards.

Steinfeld lost the Oscar to Melissa Leo for her performance in “The Fighter.”

Bonita Granville (“These Three”) — 14 years old

caption Bonita Granville was nominated for best supporting actress in 1936. source Samuel Goldwyn Productions

The Oscars didn’t introduce the category of best supporting actress until 1936. Granville was one of the first nominees in the new category at the 9th Academy Awards ceremony.

She lost to Gale Sondergaard for her performance in “Anthony Adverse.” It was the only Oscar nomination given to “These Three.”

Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider”) — 13 years old

caption Keisha Castle-Hughes was nominated for best actress in 2004. source Pandora Film

“Whale Rider” only recieved one nomination at the 76th Academy Awards – Castle-Hughes’s nod for best actress. But the young star lost the Oscar to Charlize Theron for her role in “Monster.”

Castle-Hughes set the new record for youngest best actress nominee, which she held until 2013.

Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement”) — 13 years old

caption Soarsie Ronan was nominated for best supporting actress in 2007. source Focus Features

Ronan’s first Oscar nomination was for her role in “Atonement,” though she lost the award to Tilda Swinton for her performance in “Michael Clayton.”

“Atonement” was nominated for seven total Oscars at the 80th Academy Awards, though it only won for best original score.

Brandon deWilde (“Shane”) — 11 years old

caption Brandon deWilde was nominated for best supporting actor in 1953. source Paramount Pictures

“Shane” was nominated for six total Oscars at the 26th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and two best supporting actor nods.

Both deWilde and his co-star Jack Palance lost the Oscar for best supporting actor to Frank Sinatra for his role in “From Here to Eternity.”

Interestingly, a scene from 1952’s “Shane” was featured in the 2017 Oscar-nominated movie “Logan,” bringing the awards full circle.

Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) — 11 years old

caption Haley Joel Osment was nominated for best supporting actor in 2000. source Buena Vista Productions

M. Night Shamaylan’s breakout movie “The Sixth Sense” was nominated for six total Oscars at the 72nd Academy Awards. The film didn’t win in any of its categories, which included best picture, best director, and best original screenplay.

Osment lost the Oscar to Michael Caine for his performance in “The Cider House Rules.”

Anna Paquin (“The Piano”) — 11 years old

caption Anna Paquin was nominated for best supporting actress in 1993. source Miramax

“The Piano” was nominated for eight total Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards,including best picture, best director, and best costume design.

Both Paquin and her co-star Holly Hunter took home the awards for best supporting actress and best actress, and the movie’s director and writer Jane Campion won for best original screenplay.

Patty McCormack (“The Bad Seed”) — 11 years old

“The Bad Seed” was nominated for four total Oscars at the 29th Academy Awards: Best actress, two nods for best supporting actress, and best cinematography.

Both McCormack and her co-star Eileen Heckart lost the best supporting actress Oscar to Dorothy Malone for her role in “Written on the Wind.”

Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) — 10 years old

caption Abigail Breslin was nominated for best supporting actress in 2006. source 20th Century Fox

Breslin’s performance as the charismatic Olive garnered one of four Oscar nominations for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006.

Her co-star Alan Arkin took home the award for best supporting actor, and Michael Arndt also won for best original screenplay. Breslin lost to Jennifer Hudson for her performance in “Dream Girls,” and “Little Miss Sunshine” lost the big picture vote to “The Departed.”

Quinn Cummings (“The Goodbye Girl”) — 10 years old

caption Quinn Cummings was nominated for best supporting actress in 1977. source Warner Bros.

Cummings was nominated for best actress in a supporting role at the young age of 10, though she lost that year to Vanessa Redgrave for her performance in “Julia.”

Though Cummings didn’t take home the Oscar, “The Goodbye Girl” star Richard Dreyfuss won for best actor. “The Goodbye Girl” was also nominated for best actress and screenplay.

Mary Badham (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) — 10 years old

caption Mary Badham was nominated for best supporting actress in 1962. source Universal Pictures

“To Kill a Mockingbird” won three of the eight Academy Awards it was nominated for in 1962. Unfortunately, Badham wasn’t among the winners, but her co-star Gregory Peck took home the Oscar for best actor.

Tatum O’Neal (“Paper Moon”) — 10 years old

caption Tatum O’Neal was nominated for best supporting actress in 1973. source Paramount Pictures

Tatum starred in “Paper Moon” opposite her real-life father, Ryan O’Neal. She landed the nomination for best supporting actress, and won the Oscar that year.

She still holds the record for youngest Oscar winner in any category.

Jackie Cooper (“Skippy”) — 9 years old

caption Jackie Cooper was nominated for best actor in 1931. source MGM

Cooper played the title character Skippy in this 1931 Oscar-nominated film. He went on to have a successful Hollywood career as an adult, with a recurring role in the 1970s “Superman” movies.

The record for youngest Oscar nominee of all time was held by Cooper for nearly 50 years.

Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) — 9 years old

caption Quvenzhané Wallis was nominated for best actress in 2013. source Fox

“Beasts of the Southern Wild” was nominated for four total Oscars – best picture, best director, best actress, and adapted screenplay. The movie didn’t win in any of its categories, but Wallis holds the record for youngest best actress nominee in history.

Justin Henry (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) — 8 years old

caption Justin Henry was nominated in 1979. source Columbia Pictures

“Kramer vs. Kramer” swept several categories at the 52nd Annual Academy Awards. The young Henry lost his best supporting actor award to Melvyn Douglas for “Being There,” but his co-stars Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman each won Oscars.

“Kramer vs. Kramer” won the award for best picture, director, and adapted screenplay. Henry still holds the record for youngest-ever nominee.

This year’s Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.