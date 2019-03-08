Meet 13 of the youngest politicians around the world

caption Sebastian Kurz source Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

From Europe to the United States to Africa, the last decade has seen more young people getting actively involved in politics and even becoming elected officials themselves.

The world’s current youngest leader is Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, 32.

In the United States, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress at age 29. Many nations have members of parliament who are as young as 22.

Here are some of the youngest politicians around the world.

The past several years have seen a marked increase in young people getting involved in politics and running for office from the United States to Europe and Africa.

In Europe, the aftermath of the global financial crisis inspired both right-wing populist movements led by young people, like the Five Star movement in Italy, and left-wing populist movements including Spain’s Podemos party.

In the United States, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress at age 29, but many nations have members of parliament who are as young as 22.

The last American election cycle saw the number of millennials increase by over 300% in the US Congress, with around 700 millennials running for state legislative seats around the country.

Read more: 8 of the most influential millennial women in US politics

And in Europe, more leaders under the age of 40 like Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar have come to power, and parliaments in countries like France and Spain are getting younger and more diverse.

In Africa, Asia, and Australia, young people are also running for office, rising up through the ranks of government, and making history.

Here are some of the youngest politicians around the world:

At age 32, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is the youngest currently-serving world leader. He was elected at age 30 in 2017.

caption Sebastian Kurz, Austrian Foreign Minister and leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) speaks at the party’s election event after initial results came in that give the party a first place finish and 31,6% of the vote in Austrian parliamentary elections on October 15, 2017 in Vienna, Austria. source Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Source: TIME

The second-youngest world leader is 34-year-old Luca Santolini, a Capitan regent of San Marino.

caption Capitan Regent Luca Santolini source Government of San Marino.

Source: Corriere Romagna

In November, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, and Abby Finkenauer, 30, made history as the youngest and second-youngest women elected to the United States Congress.

Source: ThinkProgress

In Italy, Luigi DiMaio became a rising star of the populist Five Star movement and currently serves as a deputy prime minister at just 31 years old.

caption Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party’s open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2018 source REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

Source: Washington Post

Mark Okeye, 32, is Nigeria’s youngest commissioner as Economic Planning and Budget commissioner for Anambara State.

caption Mark Okeye source Screenshot via YouTube/Anambra Broadcasting Service

Source: Nigerian Monitor

Mhairi Black, a British member of parliament from Scotland, was first elected at the age of 20 in 2015 — making her the youngest-ever MP to serve in the history of the House of Commons since 1832.

caption Member of Parliament, Mhairi Black speaks at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Glasgow, Scotland, October 10, 2017 source REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Source: The Independent

Kenyan National Assembly member and former journalist Naisula Lesuuda, 34, was the youngest member to serve in Kenya’s Senate at age 29 in 2013.

caption Naisula Lesuuda source Screenshot via Kenya Citizen TV

Source: Kenya Citizen TV

In 2017, law student Typhanie Degois became the youngest member of France’s parliament at age 24. She was one of several new lawmakers elected from Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party.

caption French La Republique en Marche (REM) party youngest Member of Parliament, Typhanie Degois poses for a picture in the garden of the French national assembly on June 24, 2017 in Paris source GILLES BASSIGNAC/AFP/Getty Images

Source: 20Minutes

Edison Broce, 27, is the youngest lawmaker in Panama’s national assembly. He also holds a master’s in public policy from Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

caption Edison Broce source Panama National Assembly

Source: University of Oxford

Senator Jordon Steele-John, elected in 2017 at the age of 22, is currently the youngest member of Australia’s parliament.

caption Senator Jordan Steele-John makes a point of order during the dabte of the marriage equality bill in the Senate at Parliament House on November 29, 2017 in Canberra, Australia source Michael Masters/Getty Images

Source: Parliament of Australia

At age 25, Malaysian Youth & Sports minister Syed Saddiq is the youngest-ever person to serve in the government of Malaysia’s cabinet.

caption YB Tuan Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of Malaysia (Minister of Malaysia Youth and Sports) looks on during the Press Conference and signing ceremony Sepang International Circuit and Yamaha Motor Company before the qualifying practice during the MotoGP Of Malaysia. source Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Source: South China Morning Post

Ebba Hermansson of Sweden was also elected to her country’s parliament at age 22.

caption Ebba Hermansson source Screenshot via Expressen TV

Source: Sveriges Radio

Egyptian-Spanish politician Nagua Alba was elected to Spain’s parliament at age 25 in 2015. She became not only the youngest member of parliament, but the first member of Arab descent.

caption Nagua Alba, center, in a 2016 press conference. source ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

Source: El Pais