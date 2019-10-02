Meet the 15 youngest, richest American billionaires

caption Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel is the youngest person on the Forbes 400 list. source Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Forbes released its 2019 edition of the Forbes 400 list, which ranks the richest billionaires in America.

In order to make the Forbes list, individuals had to have a minimum net worth of $2.1 billion.

The youngest billionaire on the list, Snapchat cofounder Evan Spiegel, is just 29.

The 15 richest, youngest billionaires in America are worth a collective $146.9 billion.

Some people don’t need to spend a lifetime building wealth.

Forbes just dropped its annual Forbes 400 list, which ranks and profiles the richest American billionaires, worth a total of $2.96 trillion. The youngest on the list – Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat – is just 29.

And that doesn’t include all of the youngest billionaires in the US – while Kylie Jenner may be called the youngest self-made billionaire ever, her estimated $1 billion net worth didn’t make the cut. In fact, a record 221 American billionaires didn’t make the list. The minimum net worth required to make this list is $2.1 billion.

To see how Forbes determined who made the Forbes 400, you can view their full methodology here. We narrowed that list down to look at the 15 youngest, richest billionaires on the list, who are worth a collective $146.9 billion.

All net worths are current estimates as of October 2, 2019. The full list below is ranked by age. In cases where two billionaires are the same age, they are ranked in ascending order of wealth.

15. Andres Santo Domingo is heir to a beer giant.

source JP Yim/Getty Images

Age: 41

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Industry: beverage

Andres Santo Domingo‘s fortune is rooted in Anheuser-Busch InBev, which acquired beer giant SABMiller in 2016 for $100 billion. His father, Julio Mario, had a multibillion-dollar stake in SABMiller, which Andres inherited when Julio Mario died in 2011.

According to Forbes, he’s a chairman on the boards of Conservation International and the New York Public Library.

14. Robert Pera is the founder and CEO of Ubiquiti Networks.

Age: 41

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Industry: tech

Robert Pera founded wireless equipment maker Ubiquiti Networks, which sells wireless broadband systems largely to emerging markets. Pera owns nearly 75% of the company. In 2017, Ubiquiti generated $865 million in revenue.

As Business Insider’s Marissa Perino previously reported, he’s also one of the richest people in Silicon Valley.

13. Sean Parker is a venture capital investor and philanthropist.

caption Former president of Facebook Sean Parker. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Age: 39

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Industry: tech

Sean Parker had a brief stint at age 24 as Facebook’s president, which is where his fortune largely stems from. Parker invested in Spotify in 2010, leaving the Board of Directors in June 2017. In 2015, he created the Parker Foundation, which later established the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Despite being the founding president of Facebook, Parker criticized the company at an Axios event in 2017, saying, “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”

12. Joe Gebbia is the co-founder and chief product officer of Airbnb.

caption Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb source Joe Gebbia

Age: 38

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Industry: tech

Joe Gebbia cofounded home rental company Airbnb with Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk in 2008. The company recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company sometime in 2020.

11. Brian Chesky is the cofounder and CEO of Airbnb.

source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Age: 38

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Industry: tech

Brian Chesky cofounded Airbnb with Blecharczyk and Gebbia. Before Airbnb kicked off, Chesky was earning $40,000 a year as an industrial designer. As Business Insider’s Katie Warren previously reported, he’s pledged to give away at least half of his fortune to charity.

10. Ernest Garcia III is the CEO and cofounder of Carvana.

source BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Age: 37

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Industry: tech

Ernest Garcia III began Carvana, an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, in 2012; it also offers financing services. In 2017, Garcia took Carvana public, raising $225 million.

9. Lynsi Snyder is owner and heiress to In-N-Out Burger.

Age: 37

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Industry: fast food

Lynsi Snyder received her full inheritance to West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger, founded by her grandparents, on her 35th birthday. Her father and uncle passed away young, and Snyder was the last family heir at age 18. In 2010, she became president and has since expanded In-N-Out.

As Business Insider’s Áine Cain reported in October 2018, Snyder is very popular with her employees: At the time, she had a 96% approval rating on Glassdoor

8. Nathan Blecharczyk is the cofounder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb.

source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

Age: 36

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Industry: tech

Nathan Blecharczyk co-founded Airbnb with Gebbia and Chesky. He was the company’s first engineer. Airbnb now operates in more than 100,000 cities and has 7 million listings worldwide.

7. Scott Duncan is an heir to Enterprise Products Partners.

caption Oil pump. source Reuters Staff

Age: 36

Net worth: $6.3 billion

Industry: oil

Along with his three siblings, Scott Duncan inherited a stake in his father Dan Duncan’s pipeline firm, Enterprise Products Partners, in 2010. The company owns natural gas processing plants, oil and gas storage facilities, and oil and gas pipelines. Duncan isn’t actively involved.

The Duncans are one of America’s wealthiest families: Collectively, they have a net worth of $24.8 billion.

6. Dustin Moskovitz cofounded Facebook and Asana.

source Asana

Age: 35

Net worth: $11.6 billion

Industry: tech

Dustin Moskovitz cofounded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. He left Facebook in 2008 to co-found workflow software company Asana, which earned more than $100 million in revenue in 2018. Moskovitz still owns a 2% stake in Facebook and has given $1.4 billion away to charity.

As Paige Leskin previously reported for Business Insider, Moskovitz numbers among the many successful tech moguls who never graduated from college: He dropped out of Harvard along with Zuckerberg to pursue Facebook.

5. Mark Zuckerberg is the cofounder and CEO of Facebook.

Age: 35

Net worth: $69.6 billion

Industry: tech

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook in 2004 and took it public in 2012. Facebook’s stock has since increased by more than 408% for a current market capitalization of $547 billion, reported Lucinda Shen for Fortune. Zuckerberg still owns about 15% of the stock. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook stake during their life.

4. Julio Mario Santo Domingo III is an heir to one of the world’s biggest beer fortunes.

source Facebook/Julio Sheik N Beik

Age: 34

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Industry: beverage

Julio Mario Santo Domingo III’s late grandfather owned a large stake in SABMiller after it was acquired by his brewer Bavaria. In 2016, Anheuser-Bush InBev acquired SABMiller for $100 billion. Santo Domingo is an heir to the fortune and a disc jockey for the group Shek ‘N’ Beik.

3. Lukas Walton is heir to the Walmart fortune.

Age: 33

Net worth: $18.1 billion

Industry: retail

Lukas Walton is the grandson of Sam Walton, who founded Walmart. When his father, John Walton, died in a plane crash in 2005, he inherited about one-third of John’s estate. While he owns a stake in Walmart, he doesn’t work for the company and devotes time to philanthropic causes.

The Waltons are the richest family in the US: They have a net worth of $169.7 billion.

2. Bobby Murphy is the cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Snapchat.

source Jemal Countess / Getty

Age: 31

Net worth: $3.7 billion

Industry: tech

Bobby Murphy cofounded Snapchat, which has 203 million daily users, with Stanford fraternity brother Evan Spiegel. As of January 2019, Snap Inc. was worth under $8 billion, Keris Lahiff reported for CNBC.

As Alex Heath reported for Business Insider in 2017, Murphy keeps a relatively low profile and has only given a handful of interviews.

1. Even Spiegel is the cofounder and CEO of Snapchat.

Age: 29

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Industry: tech

Evan Spiegel cofounded multimedia messaging app Snapchat with Murphy. He and Murphy each own roughly 18% of Snap, but have voting shares that allow them control over the board. He’s only one of three self-made billionaires in the world not yet 30 and has donated nearly $65 million in Snap stock.

Spiegel is married to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

