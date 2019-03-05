Kylie Jenner is officially the youngest self-made billionaire. Here are 9 other self-made billionaires who crossed the $1 billion milestone before 30.

caption Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. source Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is officially the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes and Bloomberg’s calculations.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world, including Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel, who passed the $1 billion benchmark before age 30.

Here are the 10 youngest self-made billionaires of all time.

Kylie Jenner is officially the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

On Tuesday, Forbes and Bloomberg reported that the makeup entrepreneur and reality star had officially crossed the $1 billion milestone.

Some people were less than pleased with the designation of Jenner, whose ritzy upbringing was documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” as “self-made.” Forbes uses the “self-made” designation as a way to distinguish between extremely rich people who inherited wealth and those whose fortune was made primarily in other ways.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world – people like Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel who made their first billion before reaching the age of 30. A few high profile names, such as Larry Page and Bill Gates, just missed the cut-off, achieving documented billionaire status at age 31.

Here are the select few self-made billionaires to reach $1 billion before age 30.

Sergey Brin, 30

Brin was just days away from his 31st birthday when Google went public in 2004, with a valuation of $27 billion.

Elizabeth Holmes, 30

caption Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Forbes estimated Holmes to be worth $4.5 billion at age 30, in 2014, due to the massive valuation of her blood testing startup, Theranos. At the time, she was the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire – and remained so until Jenner’s recent triumph.

In 2016, Forbes dropped its estimate of Holmes’ net worth to zero, due to allegations of fraud at Theranos.

Eduardo Saverin, 28

source REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Facebook cofounder had a messy break with Mark Zuckerberg, but crossed the billion dollar milestone in 2010, thanks to his 5% stake in the social network.

Patrick Collison, 28

source Stripe

Patrick Collison joined the elite ranks of people who become billionaires before turning 30 at age 28 in 2016. Stripe, an online payments company founded by Collison and his brother John, reached a $9.2 billion valuation after raising $150 million from Alphabet’s investment division, pushing both brothers into billionaire range.

Bobby Murphy, 27

Snapchat cofounder Murphy passed the billionaire mark in 2015 at age 27, according to Forbes.

Dustin Moskovitz, 26

caption Dustin Moskovitz source Asana

Moskovitz made Forbes’ billionaires list for the first time in 2010, at the age of 26. While Moskovitz left Facebook in 2008, after serving as the first chief technology officer, his 6% stake in Facebook was almost entirely responsible for his place on the list.

John Collison, 26

source Stripe

John Collison was two years younger than his brother, Patrick, when both became billionaires in 2016.

Evan Spiegel, 25

source Reuters

The Snapchat CEO and co-founder was just 25 when he first earned a spot on Forbes’ billionaires list in 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg, 23

source Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Prior to this week, the Facebook cofounder and CEO was the youngest self-made billionaire, reaching $1 billion in 2008 at age 23.

Kylie Jenner, 21

source Theo Wargo/Getty

Forbes estimated that Kylie Cosmetics, the company Jenner runs and owns, is worth $900 million.