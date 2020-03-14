The 28 youngest billionaires in tech, from Stripe’s founders to the owner of TikTok

caption Snap cofounders Bobby Murphy, left, and Evan Spiegel. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Many of the world’s youngest billionaires hail from the tech industry.

Snap’s Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy are 29 and 31, respectively, as are Stripe’s John and Patrick Collison.

Not every tech billionaire is young – the world’s two richest people, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, are in their 50s or 60s. And Oracle’s Larry Ellison was 49 when he reached billionaire status.

Still, companies like Airbnb, TikTok-parent ByteDance, and social networking behemoth Facebook are run by millennials.

It pays to be young in tech.

While there are currently plenty of over-50 and over-60 billionaires who hail from the tech world – Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates chief among them – there are also dozens of newly minted millennial billionaires. Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy (29 and 31, respectively) became billionaires in their mid-20s, and Spiegel is one of only a few self-made billionaires under the age of 30.

And Mark Zuckerberg became the world’s youngest billionaire at age 23 (though he’s since been unseated by Kylie Jenner). He’s still among one of the youngest, richest people in the world.

That’s not to say youth is a requirement in the tech world. Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who’s currently worth over $58 billion, was 49 when he reached billionaire status. Elon Musk and Meg Whitman were in their 40s as well.

But these days, some of tech’s biggest or most exciting companies are run by billionaires in their 20s and 30s. Thanks to Forbes’ annual billionaires list, we’ve identified the 28 youngest billionaires in tech.

Tobi Lutke

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Age: 39

Net worth: $1.6 billion

What he does: Tobi Lutke is the founder and CEO of ecommerce technology company Shopify.

Peter Szulczewski

Age: 39

Net worth: $1.4 billion

What he does: Peter Szulczewski is the cofounder and CEO of ecommerce platform Wish.

Sachin Bansal

source Reuters

Age: 38

Net worth: $1 billion

What he does: Sachin Bansal is cofounder of Flipkart, India’s biggest ecommerce site.

Joe Gebbia

source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

Age: 38

Net worth: $3.7 billion

What he does: Joe Gebbia is cofounder and chief product officer of short-term home rental company Airbnb.

Brian Chesky

source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Age: 38

Net worth: $3.7 billion

What he does: Brian Chesky is cofounder and CEO of short-term home rental company Airbnb.

Evan Sharp

source Pinterest

Age: 38

Net worth: $1 billion

What he does: Evan Sharp is cofounder and chief creative officer of inspiration and trend discovery site Pinterest.

Ben Silbermann

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Age: 38

Net worth: $1.6 billion

What he does: Ben Silbermann is cofounder and CEO of inspiration and trend discovery site Pinterest.

Eduardo Saverin

source REUTERS/Edgar Su

Age: 38

Net worth: $9.7 billion

What he does: Eduardo Saverin cofounded Facebook along with Mark Zuckerberg.

Su Hua

source VCG/Getty Images

Age: 37 or 38

Net worth: $2.9 billion

What he does: Su Hua is the cofounder and CEO of Kuaishou, a Chinese GIF and video-sharing app.

Binny Bansal

Age: 37 or 38

Net worth: $1 billion

What he does: Binny Bansal is cofounder of Flipkart, India’s biggest ecommerce site. He was CEO of Flipkart Group until his resignation in November 2018 after allegations of “serious personal misconduct.”

Cheng Wei

source Reuters/Jason Lee

Age: 37

Net worth: $1.2 billion

What he does: Cheng Wei is the founder and CEO of Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing.

Brian Armstrong

source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Age: 37

Net worth: $1.3 billion

What he does: Brian Armstrong is the cofounder and CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase.

Daniel Ek

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Age: 37

Net worth: $2.2 billion

What he does: Daniel Ek is the cofounder and CEO of music-streaming company Spotify.

Drew Houston

source Drew Angerer / Getty

Age: 37

Net worth: $2.3 billion

What he does: Drew Houston is the cofounder and CEO of file-sharing service Dropbox.

Ryan Graves

Age: 37

Net worth: $1.6 billion

What he does: Ryan Graves was the first full-time employee and first CEO of Uber. He’s currently the CEO of investment firm Saltwater Capital.

Nathan Blecharczyk

source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb

Age: 37

Net worth: $3.7 billion

What he does: Nathan Blecharczyk is the cofounder and chief strategy officer at short-term home rental company Airbnb.

Zhang Yiming

source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Age: 36

Net worth: $16.2 billion

What he does: Zhang Yiming is the chairman of ByteDance, a Chinese content company behind the short-form video app TikTok.

Bill Liu

Age: 36

Net worth: $1.7 billion

What he does: Bill Liu is the CEO and chairman of Royole, which makes flexible displays and sensors that are used in devices like foldable phones.

Kevin Systrom

source Jim Bennett/WireImage

Age: 36

Net worth: $1.4 billion

What he does: Kevin Systrom is the cofounder and former CEO of photo-sharing app Instagram, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012.

Mark Zuckerberg

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Age: 35

Net worth: $62.3 billion

What he does: Mark Zuckerberg is the cofounder and CEO of social networking company Facebook.

Dustin Moskovitz

source Horacio Villalobos – Corbis/Getty Images

Age: 35

Net worth: $11.1 billion

What he does: Dustin Moskovitz cofounded Facebook along with Mark Zuckerberg. He left Facebook to cofound the workplace management company Asana, where he is CEO.

Pavel Durov

Age: 35

Net worth: $2.7 billion

What he does: Pavel Durov is the founder of messaging app Telegram. He also created VK, the biggest social networking app in Russia.

Chris Wanstrath

source Brian Ach/Getty Images

Age: 34

Net worth: $2.2 billion

What he does: Chris Wanstrath is the cofounder and former CEO of GitHub, a social network for software developers that was acquired by Microsoft.

Jihan Wu

Age: 34

Net worth: $1.5 billion

What he does: Jihan Wu is the cofounder and chairman of Bitmain Technologies, the largest cryptocurrency mining company in China.

Bobby Murphy

source Hollis Johnson

Age: 31

Net worth: $2.1 billion

What he does: Bobby Murphy is cofounder and chief technology officer of Snap, the social media and camera company that makes Snapchat.

Patrick Collison

source Reuters/Albert Gea

Age: 31

Net worth: $2.1 billion

What he does: Patrick Collison – along with his brother, John – founded payments company Stripe. He currently serves as the company’s CEO.

Evan Spiegel

source Getty

Age: 29

Net worth: $2.1 billion

What he does: Evan Spiegel is cofounder and CEO of Snap, the social media and camera company that makes Snapchat.

John Collison

caption John Collison. source Stripe

Age: 29

Net worth: $2.1 billion

What he does: John Collison – along with his brother, Patrick – founded payments company Stripe. He currently serves as the company’s president.