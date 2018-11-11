These are the 50 most recommended videos on YouTube

caption “Despacito,” the most watched YouTube video ever. source YouTube

A study from the Pew Research Center has delved into how we use and interact with the world’s biggest video site – YouTube.

As well as looking at how people use YouTube, it also examined how YouTube influences people through its algorithm, which recommends videos in the “Up next” section.

Pew compiled a list of the 50 most recommended videos on YouTube. They did this using “random walks” through the video site.

This meant selecting videos at random from English-language channels with more than 250,000 subscribers, before moving on to the recommended videos five times each. The study conducted more than 170,000 of these “walks.” You can check out the full methodology here.

Recurring themes are auditions for shows like “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” music videos, and life hack videos.

Keep scrolling for a list of the 50 most recommended videos on YouTube, ranked in ascending order.

50. Coldplay — “The Scientist”

Views: 606 million.

49. Metallica — “Nothing Else Matters”

Views: 446 million.

48. 5 times people got golden buzzers on “Britain’s Got Talent” 2018

Views: 21 million.

47. A video of a boy opening a giant “Cars” themed egg full of toys

Views: 928 million.

46. A nursery rhyme about not wanting to get ready for bed

Views: 531 million.

45. Melendi — “Destino o Casualidad ft. Ha*Ash”

Views: 241 million.

44. A compilation of the golden buzzer moments on “America’s Got Talent” 2018

Views: 13 million

43. twenty one pilots — “Stressed Out”

View: 1.5 billion

42. A compilation of eagles hunting various animals

Views: 40 million.

41. A top 10 list of the most powerful toys

Views: 46 million.

40. “29 Things we do wrong every day”

Views: 59 million.

39. Eminem — “Lose Yourself”

Views: 458 million.

38. Sia — “Cheap Thrills”

Views: 1.2 billion.

37. A compilation of auditions for “The Voice”

Views: 15 million.

36. A compilation of athletic and physical feats

Views: 10 million.

35. A compilation of “amazing” moments from combat sports

Views: 21 million.

34. Passenger — “Let Her Go”

Views: 2 billion.

33. A compilation of all the times “Tape Face” auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” in 2016

Views: 110 million.

32. A compilation of “top” golden buzzer moments from “America’s Got Talent” 2017

Views: 140 million.

31. French Montana — “Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee”

Views: 800 million.

30. A video of kids playing superheroes

Views: 42 million.

29. Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Views: 3 billion.

28. Video of a “Britain’s Got Talent” contestant bringing Simon Cowell to tears

Views: 182 million.

27. A collection of life hacks to save money.

Views: 247 million.

26. A list of the best magicians on “Got Talent Global”

Views: 37 million.

25. A video of a boy looking for eggs filled with toys on an inflatable waterslide

Views: 1.6 billion.

24. A compilation of animals being “jerks”

Views: 26 million.

23. A compilation of “The Voice” 2018 contestants shocking the coaches

Views: 36 million.

22. A live cartoon channel called “Oddbods”

21. A list of 30 makeup hacks

Views: 15 million.

20. This video was entitled “Fun Pretend Hide and Seek with Johny Johny Yes Papa Song for Kids at the Children’s Party.” When Business Insider searched, it couldn’t find a video with that exact title. There were many with similar titles, such of this video of kids playing hide and seek.

Views: 4 million.

19. A compilation of cooking hacks

Views: 65 million.

18. Another list of general life hacks

Views: 3 million.

17. A live channel showcasing how toys like kinetic sand can help kids learn the names for fruit

16. A compilation of auditions from various talent shows.

Views: 71 million.

15. Kylie Jenner quizzing Travis Scott about how well he knows her for GQ

Views: 34 million

14. Another video of the golden buzzer moments from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2018

Views: 57 million.

13. Sam Smith — “Too Good at Goodbyes”

Views: 921 million.

12. A compilation of 27 beauty hacks

Views: 26 million.

11. Numb — “Linkin Park”

Views: 1 billion.

10. A magician performing a magic trick with a Rubik’s cube on “America’s Got Talent”

Views: 51 million.

9. An animation that helps kids learn shapes with police cars

Views: 257 million.

8. A channel that plays nursery rhymes for kids

7. Yet more life hacks

Views: 2 million

6. A compilation of 250 “Fortnite” fails

Views: 61 million

5. Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Views: 1.5 billion.

4. Luis Fonsi — “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee”

Views: 5.6 billion.

3. Teaching colours with Spiderman. While Business Insider couldn’t find the exact video named in the study, there are many others with similar titles, such as this one:

Views: 266 million.

2. Maroon 5 — “Girls Like You ft. Cardi B”

Views: 1.2 billion

1. 30 minutes of nursery rhymes

Views: 343 million.