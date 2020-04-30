Making money from Instagram livestreams, inside the invite-only app Community, and social-media guidelines for brands during a health crisis

caption Elena Taber. source Henry Kornaros/Elena Taber.

This week, my colleague Dan Whateley dove into the world of sponsored livestreaming, particularly on Instagram.

“A ton of people are going live right now,” said Elena Taber, a lifestyle influencer with 108,000 Instagram followers. “I’ve done it once or twice on my own channel, and then I teamed up with a company to do one on their platform as well.”

Taber appeared in a sponsored 30-minute Instagram Live for the fragrance brand Atelier Cologne in early April. The company asked her to share “Work from Home Tips” to its 135,000 followers as part of the brand’s live content slate during the week of April 6.

For brands navigating a new at-home consumer environment during the coronavirus pandemic, livestreams can serve as a prime channel for product placements and an opportunity to draw an influencer’s audience over to its own social-media accounts.

Creators with an average of 30,000 social-media followers charge around $400 for a sponsored livestream that lasts 30 minutes or less, according to the influencer-marketing platform Mavrck.

But some brands are hesitant to dip their toes into the harder-to-moderate live format, as they’re not able to control an influencer’s content when it’s posted live. (Read the full post here.)

caption Katie Jo Myers recently worked on a paid partnership with the outdoor recreation gear company, Backcountry. source Mediakix

As the coronavirus pandemic has continued, brands have adjusted their messaging on social media, and have begun establishing new ways of engaging with influencers in an effort to avoid appearing insensitive.

Mediakix, an influencer-marketing agency that connects brand with influencers, recently published a report advising brands on how to use social media.

I broke down the five key takeaways from the report, which outlines what audiences are saying, how brands can still leverage influencers while at home, and best practices to follow when running a social-media campaign.

One of the takeaways from the report is that brands should consider asking influencers to pre-promote a livestream event on their own page to ensure a larger audience attendance and overall engagement. This allows influencers to keep audiences engaged by interacting with fans through a live Q&A, Mediakix says.

The agency also advises removing direct response call to actions, such as “swipe up to buy,” as they could come across as tone deaf.

Read the full post on how brands can run social-media marketing during a crisis here.

caption Influencer Joshua Weissman is a beta user of the text-marketing platform Community. source Joshua Weissman.

The text-marketing startup Community has raised tens of millions of dollars from investors like Ashton Kutcher to build an app where celebrities and influencers can send texts directly to their fans.

Dan spoke to influencers testing out Community’s app to learn more about the platform. Community’s app remains invite-only, and the company is sharing very little publicly about how its product works.

“I’ve only been promoting it a little bit, and I’ve got around 10,000 people on my text platform,” said Joshua Weissman, a food creator with 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube. “I sent out a text message and it went out to 9,900 [people]. It had a 98% open rate.”

Weissman told Dan that he would compare Community to Mailchimp, but the text version.

While it’s still early days for the app, Community could eventually become a staple marketing tool for digital creators looking to reach their fans off of social media.

Read more on about how influencers use Community, here.

caption Influencer Keiko Lynn recently hosted a “virtual tea party” for her followers on Instagram Live. source Keiko Lynn

Instagram influencers have been leaning into the app’s “Live” and “Stories” features in recent weeks as many of their followers spend more time on social media.

As part of its study of influencer behavior on Instagram during the coronavirus outbreak, the influencer-marketing platform Klear’s research team surveyed 1,021 Instagram creators who had an average of 51,400 followers.

Instagram creators surveyed by Klear reported a 21% jump in the number of views on Stories per day starting on March 15 when many regions began implementing shelter-in-place policies.

This increase coincided with more content from influencers who began posting about one more Story per day, on average.

Read the full post on the four key takeaways for influencers and marketers from Klear’s report here.

Industry updates

Twitch Partner streamer and TikTok creator Neeko signed with the influencer talent management firm, Night Media.

Talent management firm and digital content studio Fullscreen expanded its roaster with six new digital media clients including actors and YouTube creators Samantha Cole, Nick DiGiovanni, Darcei Giles, and Yoatzi Castrothe, and TikTok creators Mitchell Crawford (2.9 million TikTok followers) and SwagboyQ (3.4 million TikTok followers). Fullscreen will provide management services for every aspect of each talent’s career: film and television, publishing, podcasting, music, and more.

The popular Instagram Pomeranian Jiffpom signed with the talent agency A3 Artists Agency. Jiffpom has 10 million followers on Instagram and over 20 million followers on TikTok.

