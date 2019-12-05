How TikTok stars earn money, what 1 million YouTube views is worth, the life of Shane Dawson’s video editor

caption Salina, who goes by “Salinakilla” on TikTok, has 882,000 followers. source Salina

Hi, and welcome to this week’s Influencer Dashboard newsletter!

This is Amanda Perelli and I’ll be briefing you on what’s new in the business of influencers.

This week, I took a dive into how TikTok creators are using the platform to make money.

TikTok is the hottest social platform among Generation Z. It’s owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance and recently made it on Apple’s 2019 list of the top five free iPhone apps of the year.

As the app has surged in popularity, the new stars of TikTok have begun to learn the different ways to earn money from it. I spoke to 22-year-old college student, Salina, known as “Salinakilla” online, who helped me understand how she was able to quit her part-time job to focus on TikTok.

Salina has 882,000 followers on TikTok and expects to hit 1 million soon. She films makeup, dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy videos for the app. She dedicates multiple hours throughout the day to TikTok – trying to upload about two to four videos each day, which she said helps with the likelihood of her content landing on the trending page.

Unlike on YouTube, where creators can earn money through ads placed by Google on their videos, TikTok creators aren’t able to earn money through direct advertisements, forcing them to find other revenue streams.

Salina told me that there are four main ways creators on TikTok can use the platform to generate revenue: sponsorships, selling merchandise, livestreaming, and affiliate marketing. She broke down how much money she makes from each. (Read the full story on Salina here.)

You can read most of the articles here by subscribing to BI Prime. And if this is your first time reading Influencer Dashboard, subscribe to the newsletter here.

caption Marina Mogilko has three successful YouTube channels. source Marina Mogilko

How much money a creator earns from a YouTube video varies depending on a number of factors, from where the viewers are to which advertisers the video attracts.

I spoke to four YouTube creators – Marina Mogilko, Kevin David, Austen Alexander, and Shelby Church – about how much each of them earned from videos with 1 million views.

Mogilko, who has three successful YouTube channels, told me that her business channel was more appealing to advertisers than her other two channels, and made much more money per view in Google AdSense revenue.

Read the full post on how much money creators on YouTube can earn off a single video with 1 million views.

caption Siwicki has his own merchandise collection sold through Killer Merch. source Andrew Siwicki

Andrew Siwicki, 27, is a full-time YouTube video editor for the internet star Shane Dawson, who has 23 million subscribers.

I spoke to Siwicki, who shared what it’s been like to work for one of YouTube’s most popular creators.

Siwicki told me that originally, he thought he would graduate college and maybe become a talent agent, and for a period of time after college, he even had a small following himself on the short-form video app Vine. But nothing really stuck until he met Dawson.

Read the full post on Siwicki and what it’s been like to work for one of YouTube’s most popular creators.

Send tips or feedback to me at aperelli@businessinsider.com.

Here’s what else we’re reading:

To get more stories like these in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for Influencer Dashboard.