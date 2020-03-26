Sales surge for fitness influencers, the coronavirus changes YouTube viewing habits, and Rihanna’s TikTok house closes

caption Hanna Coleman is an Instagram and YouTube influencer based in NYC who shares fitness tips with her followers. source Hanna Coleman

This week, I spoke to fitness influencers on Instagram and YouTube who said they’ve experienced a surge in sales of direct-to-consumer workout services this month, as more people seek at-home workout alternatives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This increase in engagement and sales has protected their incomes, as brand deals slump, they said.

I spoke to fitness influencer Katie Dunlop, who created the at home-workout program and app, Love Sweat Fitness. She has been filming live content on Instagram for her 392,000 followers almost every day this past week, compared to her usual once or twice per month.

“There’s been a really interesting shift with people being forced to workout at home who maybe aren’t used to it,” she said. “We’ve seen a huge growth in the consumption of our content, downloads of our mobile app.”

Influencer Hanna Coleman said she’s seen a 62% spike in sales for her $30.00 (usually $60.00) at-home workout guide this month.

With this spike in interest, fitness creators are offering more free content to followers, and they are discounting paid programs and extending free trials. They also said that, throughout this month, they had been mindful that their businesses were surging as other influencer categories – and business categories generally – were hurting. (Read the full post here.)

source Evan Kubes; Amber Howard; Peter Letz; David Huntzinger; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Popular gamers like Ninja, Pokimane, and Dr DisRespect are among a new generation of creators who directly engage with millions of fans on a daily basis. And they often have managers and agents who assist them in growing their businesses.

My colleague Kevin Webb and I highlighted the leaders in gaming who are helping shape the careers of YouTube influencers, Twitch streamers, and esports competitors in 2020.

Even with the coronavirus pandemic upending the world of media and advertising, gaming has remained relatively resilient and livestream viewership has surged.

See which agents and managers made the inaugural list, here.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

While the influencer world includes many players – like talent managers, agents, and public relations professionals, who are bringing the internet’s biggest stars into mainstream media – a large portion of the industry’s growth will come from influencer-marketing agencies and creator marketplaces that support digital creators of all sizes.

Last year, influencer marketing agency BEN helped connect Electronic Arts (EA) with YouTube star David Dobrik for a sponsored Lamborghini giveaway video and social-media campaign that drove millions of views and total engagements.

From supporting the business of influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to helping newcomers get their start, influencer-marketing agencies and creator marketplaces are key players in the fast-growing industry.

Dan and I wrote about which of these companies are leading the way.

Check out the full list on the hottest influencer-marketing agencies, here.

source Ben Pursell / Andbox

Call of Duty League players earn a salary to travel the globe and compete in one of the world’s most popular games.

Esports requires time and dedication to compete at the highest level, so Kevin asked a pro Call of Duty League player to break down how he spends his time during the week.

Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi’s schedule shows what the life of a pro gamer is like.

His team’s full office is home to more than a dozen non-player staff members working in an open-air environment, with a kitchen and enough room for the team to film casual videos during the work day.

But nearly all of the players’ time is spent in the training room, and “Call of Duty” play doesn’t stop at the office.

Read the full post on Abedi who has been playing Call of Duty competitively since 2013, here.

