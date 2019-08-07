A YouTuber is defending herself after accidentally uploading raw footage showing her hitting and spitting on her dog

YouTube personality Brooke Houts uploaded a video Wednesday that showed her hitting and spitting at her dog.

The video, which has since been deleted, was the unedited version of one she meant to post to her YouTube channel, where her Doberman dog is often featured.

Houts issued an apology to fans on Twitter, saying that she was having a bad week and that she’s not an animal abuser “in any way, shape, or form.”

Houts did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Brooke Houts has since deleted the video from her channel, but YouTube users were quick to spot and upload their own versions online. In the video, Houts is seen on at least three separate occasions screaming at and smacking her dog after he playfully jumps up on her while she’s trying to film the YouTube video.

Houts, who has just over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, often uploads content to her channel featuring her dog, a Doberman named Sphinx. The most recent video was an attempt at a popular pet prank, dubbed the “invisible challenge,” where owners put up plastic wrap in the frame of a doorway and see how their animals react to it.

In one clip from the video, the dog jumps on Houts while she’s filming for the video. In turn, Houts holds down the dog, yells “stop” at him, and appears to spit on him just out of frame of the camera – although Houts has said she didn’t do that.

Houts has since issued an apology on Twitter to “anyone who has been effected negatively by the footage.” In an extensive statement written in the iPhone Notes app, Houts wrote that she had been having a “less than exceptional” week, and said she was showing him “as a dog parent” that his behavior was unacceptable.

“I am not going to play the ‘victim card’ or anything of that sort, but I do want to point out that I am rarely as upset as what was shown in the footage,” Houts wrote on Twitter. “Anyone who knows me personally know I have an immense love for animals, including my own … He was not hurt, nor has he ever been purposefully hurt by me.”

Many of the 31,000 users who have commented on Houts’ apology tweet have called on the dog to be taken out of Houts’ care. YouTuber Ethan Klein, who runs the comedy channel H3H3 productions, volunteered on Twitter to adopt the dog at “any price.”