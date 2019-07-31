10 children who are making hundreds of thousands of dollars — and possibly millions — through YouTube

caption Boram Tube Toys Review YouTube Channel. source Boram Tube Toys Review

These 10 YouTube stars of the next generation are all 11 years old or younger and earn between $400,000 to $60 million a year with their videos.

They hail from Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, UK, and US.

Popular video subjects include toy reviews and mukbangs, videos of the children eating different foods on camera.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kids and social media are a tricky combination.

On one hand, platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter can easily make children targets of cyberbullying, predators, or worse. But social media is a part of daily life for many kids today – depending on their age – and it can be a great way to foster friendships and self-expression.

Another upside of kids participating in social media is the prospect of making some serious cash.

On YouTube alone, dozens of youngsters across the globe are – with the help of their parents – creating videos, running channels, and raking in thousands or even millions of dollars a year.

Here are 10 YouTube stars of the next generation who are all 11 years old or younger with earning estimated between $400,000 to $60 million a year. All statistics come from the Social Blade YouTube data aggregator and are current as of writing.

1. Maya and Mary

Subscribers: 5.3 million

Total views: 1.5 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $409,400 to $6.5 million

Singalongs are the main focus on the channel Maya and Mary, showcasing two sisters from Los Angeles – one a toddler (Maya), the other an infant (Mary). Not surprisingly, the girls’ parents feature predominantly in their videos.

2. Boram Tube Vlog and Boram Tube ToysReview

Total combined subscribers: 31.2 million

Total combined views: 10 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $601,800 to $9.6 million

Boram, a 6-year-old girl who lives in South Korea, is the star of two channels. Boram Tube Vlog, the more popular of the two, was founded in 2012 and shares glimpses of her daily life.

Boram Tube ToysReview features toy reviews and videos of her playing, often with friends and family.

3. Beam Copphone

Subscribers: 2.9 million

Total views: 3.9 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $635,100 to $10.2 million

The playful antics of Beam, a boy who lives in Thailand, are shared on his popular channel, which was first created in 2012. He likes to dress up in costumes, and his family members often costar alongside him.

4. Toys And Little Gaby

Subscribers: 13.1 million

Total views: 5 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $899,500 to $14.4 million

Brother and sister Alex and Gaby, residents of the United Kingdom, team up for videos about toys, challenges, and kids activities. The channel was created in 2012.

5. TwinRoozi

Subscribers: 3.7 million

Total views: 1.3 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $1.2 million to $18.8 million

This channel doubles the fun with identical twin girls from South Korea. The 11-year-olds enjoy doing mukbangs (videos of them eating different foods) and how-tos.

6. Ryan ToysReview

Subscribers: 21 million

Total views: 30.9 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $2.3 million to $36.5 million

Popular toy reviewer Ryan Kaji’s channel started in 2015, featuring vlogs in addition to toy unboxings and reviews. The seven-year-old is based in Los Angeles.

7. Vlad and Nikita

Subscribers: 24.6 million

Total views: 10 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $2.3 million to $37.3 million

Brothers Vlad and Nikita are the stars of this US-based channel. They film videos playing with toys and telling stories – often with their mother. The channel also features some original cartoons.

8. Kids Diana Show

Subscribers: 32.1 million

Total views: 11.1 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $2.8 million to $44.7 million

Since 2015, Diana has been the star of this channel, featuring videos of toy unboxings, challenges, vlogs, and more. She’s based in the US and often films with her brother Roma, who also has a channel of his own.

9. Maria Clara & JP

Subscribers: 11.2 million

Total views: 3.6 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $1.2 million to $18.6 million

Siblings Maria Clara, 7, and JP, 10, hail from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Their channel, established in 2015, follows the brother-and-sister duo as they go up against challenges and play games together.

10. Like Nastya Vlog, Stacy Toys, and Funny Stacy

Total combined subscribers: 61 million

Total combined views: 23.4 billion

Estimated yearly earnings: $3.7 million to $59.7 million

Russian-American girl Stacy (known as Nastya in Russian), based in Florida, is a triple threat with a trio of successful channels that follow her adventures with her father. Like Nastya is her most popular channel, and is in Russian.

Read more: 12 bizarre items you can buy on Amazon