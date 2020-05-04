YouTube finally deleted notorious conspiracy theorist David Icke’s channel after he spread COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube has finally deleted notorious conspiracy theorist David Icke’s official channel, having repeatedly warned him not to violate its policies.

YouTube has finally deleted conspiracy theorist David Icke’s official channel, having repeatedly warned him not to violate its policies.

“YouTube has clear policies prohibiting any content that disputes the existence and transmission of Covid-19 as described by the WHO and the NHS. Due to continued violation of these policies, we have terminated David Icke’s YouTube channel,” a YouTube spokesperson told Business Insider.

Icke has spread misinformation for years via social and traditional media, and his YouTube channel had close to 1 million subscribers at the time of its deletion. The straw that broke the camel’s back seems to have been Icke baselessly linking COVID-19 symptoms to 5G mobile networks, in violation of YouTube’s policies.

The 68-year-old has been an active conspiracy theorist for over two decades. Among other controversial views, he disputes accepted explanations regarding the cause of the 9/11 attacks. In 2018, Business Insider discovered that YouTube was pushing Icke’s conspiracy theories to kids via its YouTube Kids app.

But his mainstream social media presence looks to be crumbling fast after Facebook removed his official page from its platform earlier this month.

The baseless notion that COVID-19 is caused by 5G mobile networks has gained traction internationally, with multiple phone masts across the UK – Icke’s home country – being subjected to acts of vandalism in recent weeks.

YouTube will still allow third-party content featuring Icke to remain on its platform.