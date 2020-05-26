Interior designers who have worked with Jeffree Star and James Charles told us what it’s like to renovate the homes of famous YouTubers

caption YouTube-famous design team Mr. Kate shared some of their home decor hacks with Insider. source Mr. Kate/YouTube

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr make up the YouTube-famous design team Mr. Kate.

The married couple has made a name for themselves with helpful renovation tips and stunning makeovers of influencers’ homes, amassing four million subscribers on YouTube.

They have transformed the homes of YouTube celebrities like Jeffree Star, James Charles, the Dolan twins, and Molly Burke.

The team shared some of their design tips with Insider, including how to transform a space with a small budget.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr are the masterminds behind Mr. Kate, a YouTube-famous design team.

caption The couple works together. source Mr. Kate

“We actually met by working together,” the married couple, who have been together for 13 years, told Insider. “We were working on a movie then, but we’ve been now running Mr. Kate together for 10 years.”

The duo has over four million subscribers on YouTube, and they offer everything from home decor tips to renovations of celebrity homes on their channel.

They often decorate the homes of famous YouTubers, including Jeffree Star.

caption They decorate the homes of YouTubers. source Mr. Kate

“There’s an extra consideration for YouTubers’ spaces, since they’re often filming in them,” Mr. Kate said of working with YouTubers.

“I have to think about what will look good on camera – using contrast, color, and unique on-brand touches that their viewers will see and appreciate,” they explained.

But they said it’s fun to design YouTubers’ spaces.

caption It’s fun to work with YouTubers. source Mr. Kate

“YouTubers tend to be more adventurous with their spaces than their non-YouTuber counterparts, so designing for them is always a great creative exercise and lets me use the big, dramatic idea part of my brain,” Mr. Kate said.

For instance, the duo designed Jeffree Star’s home spa, creating an opulent space that matches the celeb’s glamorous persona.

The team told Insider the renovation took a full construction crew and weeks of work.

caption Jeffree Star’s home took a long time to renovate. source Mr. Kate

“It was so worth it for the luxurious and beautiful final design,” they said of the work they put into Star’s home.

You can see Star’s reaction to the spa reveal here.

They also renovated Molly Burke’s bedroom, creating a space that embraces texture.

caption The duo decorated Molly Burke’s bedroom. source Mr. Kate

Burke, a star in her own right, is blind, so Mr. Kate wanted to make sure her room was both easily accessible for her and fun to be in.

In the video about Burke’s bedroom makeover, she says she wants a multi-sensory environment that’s still cute.

Mr. Kate fulfilled Burke’s wishes, making one wall made of stuffed animals to appeal to her sense of touch.

caption They made the room so it worked with all of her senses. source Mr. Kate

The other half of the wall features a sequined texture, further appealing to her sense of touch.

Mr. Kate also added accessories for Burke to smell throughout the space, ensuring it was the calming space she had been hoping for.

“You guys nailed it. I just couldn’t be more thankful,” Burke said to the team in the video.

Although they work with famous stars, Mr. Kate also knows how to renovate on a budget.

caption The couple does thriftier projects, too. source Mr. Kate

“We designed an entire house for under $1,000, really relying on thrift store finds to make big changes,” they said.

And they’ve found that even if you don’t have any money for renovations, there’s still a lot you can do to spruce up your space.

“Reconsidering and rearranging your floor plan is free,” Mr. Kate pointed out.

caption You can rearrange your furniture to freshen up your space. source Mr. Kate

“We often see people suffering from ‘wall-i-tis,’ AKA all of their furniture is lining the walls of the room, with a big open space in the center,” they said. “Just moving your sofa or an accent chair off the wall could make a huge difference in the flow and look of the room.”

They also recommend shopping at thrift stores.

“I have been incorporating thrift store finds into my designs since the beginning! There’s nothing better than a cheap, unique find,” they added.

Mr. Kate said the biggest mistake they see people make with home decor is not taking chances.

caption It’s important to experiment with your home decor. source Mr. Kate

“The quickest route to arriving at a bland, uninspiring space is by always playing it safe,” they said, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking issue with a neutral color palette.

“Some people prefer a more neutral look, and that’s fine!” they explained. “You don’t have to be super colorful, but consider making a bolder choice with one or two aspects, like choosing a patterned rug instead of a solid, or using a large piece of art instead of a timid, small one.”

The team also said you shouldn’t pay too much attention to trends.

caption You don’t have to adhere to design trends. source Mr. Kate

“What I really hate is making people feel like they need to stick to trends,” Mr. Kate said. “Trends can inspire and can be fun, but they also can make people feel afraid of straying outside that look and making the ‘wrong’ choice.”

“People should decorate for themselves, not to appease the current trend,” they added.

“Design is a 360-degree experience,” Mr. Kate told Insider.

caption You have to think about the whole room as you design it. source Mr. Kate

“Don’t just think about the walls, but the floors and ceilings as well,” they said.

“How can they be incorporated, or given interest?” they added. “Maybe add a swag light or some new light fixtures to bring the eye up, or add in an area rug for some softness and pattern.”

You can follow Mr. Kate on YouTube here.