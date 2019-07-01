10 YouTube influencer books that hit No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list

caption The Hidden Power of F*cking Up was published June 18. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

YouTube stars The Try Guys (formerly of BuzzFeed), made The New York Times Best Seller list this week after releasing their first book, “The Hidden Power of F*cking Up,” on June 18. But they aren’t the first YouTube-famous influencers to bring their online success to the printed page.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most popular gaming streamer in the world, is releasing three books this year with Penguin Random House: a gamer how-to guide, sticker book, and graphic novel.

Some YouTuber books have been met with critical acclaim.

YouTube influencer Connor Franta’s memoir, “A Work in Progress,” was a Forbes Top 5 Breakthrough Book of 2015 for nearly 200,000 copies sold and won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir. The publishers behind this and some other influencer bestsellers, Simon & Schuster’s Atria Publishing Group and United Talent Agency, created Keywords Press in 2014 for books by digital stars.

But book deals also come with risks for some influencers. Zoe Sugg’s novel, “Girl Online,” was the UK’s fastest selling book in 2014, but the star faced backlash online after confirming her novel was ghostwritten.

Ghostwriters are not uncommon in the YouTube book space. Social star Joey Graceffa is listed as a coauthor with Laura L. Sullivan for his novel, “Children of Eden.” Sullivan says on her website that she’s “ghostwritten two #1 New York Times bestsellers, and worked with a YouTube superstar, a noted Hollywood director, and an eminent Ivy League professor.”

It’s easy to see why publishers have flocked to these YouTube stars: they come with a built-in audience and marketing channels. In 2015, YouTube star Tanya Burr held a book signing where 8,000 teens turned up and police shut the area down. David Beckham did the same thing a week earlier and only 670 people showed up, Business Insider reported.

From short films to nationwide book tours, here are 10 YouTuber books that have made the No. 1 The New York Times Best Seller list:

“The Amazing Book Is Not on Fire”

source Daniel Howell/YouTube

Author: Dan Howell and Phil Lester

YouTube subscribers: 6.5 million (Dan Howell), 4.1 million (AmazingPhil)

Year published: 2015

Copies sold: 26,744

Description: “Since uploading their first ever videos as teenagers, Dan and Phil have become two of the world’s biggest YouTube stars. Now they invite you on a behind-the-scenes journey, filled with absolutely essential advice, tons of humor, lots of awkwardness, and TMI honesty that they will probably regret.”

“Rhett & Link’s Book Of Mythicality”

source Good Mythical Morning/YouTube

Author: Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal

YouTube subscribers: 15.5 million

Year published: 2017

Copies sold: 26,000

Description: “Thanks for reading this description. You’re obviously a curious person, which means you’ve already taken your first step towards achieving Mythicality. Lucky for you, opening this book is even more rewarding than reading about it online. Within its pages, you’ll discover twenty ways to fill your life with curiosity, creativity, and tomfoolery, including Eat Something That Scares You, Make a Bold Hair Choice, Say ‘I Love You’ Like It’s Never Been Said, and more.”

“How to be a Bawse”

source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Author: Lily Singh

YouTube subscribers: 14.8 million

Year published: 2017

Description: “Lilly Singh isn’t just a superstar. She’s Superwoman-which is also the name of her wildly popular YouTube channel. Funny, smart, and insightful, the actress and comedian covers topics ranging from relationships to career choices to everyday annoyances. It’s no wonder she’s garnered more than a billion views. But Lilly didn’t get to the top by being lucky-she had to work for it. Hard.”

“Children of Eden”

source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Author: Joey Graceffa

YouTube subscribers: 9 million

Year published: 2016

Description: “25-year-old Joey Graceffa has captured the hearts of more than 8.3 million teens and young adults through his playful, sweet, and inspirational YouTube presence. Already a bestselling author with his memoir, In Real Life, Joey now presents his first novel, Children of Eden.”

“I Hate Myselfie: A Collection of Essays”

source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Author: Shane Dawson

YouTube subscribers: 21.8 million

Year published: 2015

Description: “A brilliant, hilarious, and honest essay collection from #1 New York Times bestselling author and YouTube sensation Shane Dawson about how messy life can get when you’re growing up but how rewarding it can feel when the clean-up is (pretty much) done.”

“A Work in Progress”

source Simon & Schuster

Author: Connor Franta

YouTube subscribers: 5 million

Year published: 2015

Copies sold: 140,000

Description: “In this intimate memoir of life beyond the camera, YouTube star Connor Franta shares the lessons he has learned on his journey from small-town boy to Internet sensation-so far. Here, Connor offers a look at his Midwestern upbringing as one of four children in the home and one of five in the classroom; his struggles with identity, body image, and sexuality in his teen years; and his decision to finally pursue his creative and artistic passions in his early twenties, setting up his thrilling career as a YouTube personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and tastemaker.”

“Self-Help”

source Simon & Schuster

Author: Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger)

YouTube subscribers: 10.7 million

Year published: 2015

Description: “In this decidedly unhelpful, candid, hilarious ‘how-to’ guide, YouTube personality Miranda Sings offers life lessons and tutorials with her signature sassy attitude.”

“This Book Loves You”

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Author: PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

YouTube subscribers: 96 million

Year published: 2015

Copies sold: 130,000

Description: “From the mind of PewDiePie, the #1 YouTuber in the world with 40 million fans and more than 10 billion views, comes This Book Loves You, a collection of beautifully illustrated inspirational thoughts and sayings. In This Book Loves You, PewDiePie delivers advice and wisdom that everyone can use. If all else fails, remember: ‘Don’t be yourself. Be a pizza. Everyone loves pizza.'”

“Girl Online”

source Simon & Schuster

Author: Zoella (Zoe Sugg)

YouTube subscribers: 11.7 million

Year published: 2014

Copies sold: 92,200

Description: “From award-winning YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg, popularly known as Zoella, comes her New York Times bestselling debut young adult novel, which perfectly captures what it means to grow up and fall in love in today’s digital world.”

“Grace’s Guide: The Art of Pretending to Be a Grown-Up”

source Simon & Schuster

Author: Grace Helbig

YouTube subscribers: 2.8 million

Year published: 2014

Description: “By the host of The Grace Helbig Show on E! and the it’sGrace YouTube channel, comedian Grace Helbig offers an irreverent and illustrated guide to life for anyone faced with the challenge of growing up.”