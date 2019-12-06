The most-viewed creators on YouTube in 2019 include PewDiePie, David Dobrik, and some of your favorite gamers

caption From left: YouTubers Felipe Neto, AzzyLand, and David Dobrik. source Getty Images

10. AzzyLand

AKA: Azzy Bajrami

Number of subscribers: 10.5 million

Location: Canada

Video type: AzzyLand started off on YouTube as a cosplayer and gamer, but she has since transitioned to doing challenge vlogs and reacting to viral internet videos and compilations.

9. Fischer’s

AKA: Seven friends: Silk, Dama, Zakao, Peketan, Ndaho, Motoki, and Masai.

Number of subscribers: 5.9 million

Location: Japan

Video type: The Fischer’s have been creating videos on YouTube since 2010, when the seven friends met in junior high school. Their content includes mainly scripted skits and comedy videos, as well as vlogs, that highlight the team’s group dynamic.

8. LazarBeam

AKA: Lannan Eacott

Number of subscribers: 12 million

Location: Australia

Video type: LazarBeam isn’t a traditional gamer who offers commentary to fans as he plays through the game. Instead, he has rose to YouTube fame thanks to his comedic riffs and memes he’s created from playing “Fortnite.”

7. MrBeast

AKA: Jimmy Donaldson

Number of subscribers: 26.6 million

Location: United States

Video type: MrBeast is known for two types of videos: viral challenges – ranging from “Counting to 100,000 in One Video” to “Last To Remove Hand, Gets Lamborghini Challenge” – to attention-grabbing donation and charity sunts where he’ll dole out thousands of dollars to small Twitch games and waitresses.

Additionally, MrBeast recently launched a campaign to plant 20 million trees. The #TeamTrees fundraiser, backed by some of the biggest names in tech and YouTube, has accrued more than $17 million in donations so far.

6. Dude Perfect

AKA: Cory and Coby Cotton, plus three college friends (Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones)

Number of subscribers: 47.4 million

Location: United States

Video type: The Dude Perfect guys are known for their compilations of trick shots and their Rolodex of famous athletes that appear alongside them in their videos. The channel has expanded into comedy, and the crew is often joined in their videos by a giant Panda mascot.

5. David Dobrik

Number of subscribers: 14.6 million

Location: United States

Video type: Dobrik got his start on the now-defunct video-sharing app Vine in 2013. However, the Slovakia-born star has since continued to attract a fierce following of teens thanks to his videos and the formation of the Vlog Squad, a group of popular YouTubers who frequently record content together.

4. Jelly

AKA: Jelle Van Vucht

Number of subscribers: 15.1 million

Location: The Netherlands

Video type: Jelly is also known on YouTube for his “Let’s Play” content, a style of video gaming in which the creator offers their own commentary as they play through the game. He first grew an audience by playing “Grand Theft Auto,” but Jelly has since migrated toward playing “Minecraft” more frequently.

3. Pencilmation

AKA: Ross Bollinger

Number of subscribers: 13.2 million

Location: United States

Video type: Pencilmation features a running series of animations following the exciting journeys of Pencilmate, Pencilmiss, and a cohort of other cartoon characters. Pencilmation is the only channel on this list in which the creator – in this case, cartoonist Ross Ballinger – doesn’t appear in the videos posted on YouTube.

2. Felipe Neto

Number of subscribers: 35.1 million

Location: Brazil

Video type: Felipe Neto makes comedic videos and vlogs about his daily life, current news, and celebrities. In 2012, his YouTube channel became the first Brazilian channel to hit 1 million subscribers. He released a Netflix original comedy special, “My Life Makes No Sense,” in 2017.

He’s the older brother of another prominent YouTube, Luccas Neto.

1. PewDiePie

AKA: Felix Kjellberg

Number of subscribers: 102 million

Location: United Kingdom

Video type: PewDiePie is known for his popular videos where he gives commentary while playing video games. His content has expanded into coverage and commentary of internet memes and viral videos.

The Swedish gamer has been locked in a months-long battle for the title of most-subscribed-to YouTube channel with Bollywood music company T-Series. His devoted fanbase took action to ensure his No. 1 spot with an extensive “Subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign that’s included hacking printers and buying billboard space. However, T-Series beat PewDiePie to the 100-million subscriber mark at the end of May.

Kjellberg has also attracted negative attention for a history of offensive racist and anti-Semitic remarks, which YouTube has punished him for.