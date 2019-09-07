Here’s how much Logan Paul, PewDiePie, and 8 other top YouTubers make per minute of video

caption From left: Jeffree Star, Ryan ToysReview, and PewDiePie. source Getty Images; YouTube

The most successful creators on YouTube can rake in millions of dollars by regularly posting videos of anything from playing with toys, to doing a makeup tutorial, to making comments as they play their favorite video games.

Notable names like PewDiePie, Logan Paul, and Jeffree Star have made their livings creating content on the video platform. These YouTubers brought in over $10 million each in 2018 by giving fans videos they’ll watch, and have turned their passions into profit.

Using Forbes’ list of the 10 highest-paid YouTube stars in 2018, video search engine Petey Vid calculated how much those YouTubers earned per minute of video on their respective YouTube channels. The results may surprise you: Some of the most lucrative stars earn over $10,000 for each minute of video they publish.

Here’s how much the highest-paid YouTubers from 2018 made per minute of video:

Jacksepticeye (aka Seán McLoughlin) — $1,075.57 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $16 million

Jacksepticeye initially came to fame when PewDiePie mentioned him in a video in 2013. His channel is centered around the Let’s Play-style of gaming videos with accompanying swear-riddled commentary and charity livestreaming.

Markiplier (aka Mark Fischbach) — $1,393.41 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $17.5 million

Markiplier is another YouTuber known for his video game commentary, but he’s recently expanded into sketch comedy. He’s known for his colorful commentary and oft-dyed hair – and he sometimes sports a pink mustache.

DanTDM (aka Daniel Middleton) — $1,487.74 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $18.5 million

DanTDM rose to popularity for his content focusing on the video game “Minecraft,” but he’s since expanded to daily game reviews and gameplay videos. In 2017, he created a short-lived web series for YouTube Red called “DanTDM Creates a Big Scene.”

PewDiePie (aka Felix Kjellberg) — $3,319.71 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $15.5 million

PewDiePie is known for his popular videos where he gives commentary while playing video games. His content has expanded into coverage and commentary of internet memes and viral videos. Kjellberg has also attracted negative attention for a long history of making racist and anti-Semitic remarks, which YouTube has punished him for.

Ryan ToysReview (aka Ryan Kaji) — $5,204.92 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $22 million

Ryan ToysReview is a channel for kids starring 8-year-old Ryan, who puts on skits with his family and shows off his collection of toys.

VanossGaming (aka Evan Fong) — $6,538.51 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $17 million

VanossGaming is a gaming commentator, but what sets him apart are his compilations of funny moments while he’s playing that are stitched together.

Jake Paul — $8,511.14 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $21.5 million

Jake Paul got his start on the now-defunct app Vine, and has brought his following over to YouTube to watch him perform crazy stunts, pranks, and general mayhem. He’s been laced in controversy over the influencer-filled mansion he runs, and most recently getting hitched in a not-quite-legal marriage to fellow influencer Tana Mongeau.

Jeffree Star (aka Jeffree Steininger) — $10,077.99 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $18 million

Jeffree Star has been around since MySpace as a beauty mogul and makeup artist. Star does various makeup reviews and tutorials on YouTube, where Star also often features his lucrative makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Logan Paul — $11,688 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $14.5 million

Former Vine star Logan Paul is one of the most controversial social media personalities, but also one of the most popular. Like his brother Jake, Paul posts videos of wild pranks and crazy challenges. He most recently announced he’ll be fighting fellow YouTuber KSI in another boxing match in November.

Dude Perfect (aka Cory and Coby Cotton and three college friends) — $85,026.78 per minute of YouTube video

2018 earnings: $20 million

The Dude Perfect guys are known for their compilations of trick shots and their Rolodex of famous athletes that appear alongside them in their videos. The channel has expanded into comedy, and the crew – including Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – is often joined in their videos by a giant Panda mascot.