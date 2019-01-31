These YouTube charts compare the popularity of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, this year’s Super Bowl performers, in every US state

caption Maroon 5. source Evans Vestal Ward/Getty

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi are performing at this Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

YouTube Music shared statistics of how popular each artist was on the platform in every state in the US over the last year.

Maroon 5 has dominated when compared to Travis Scott, the charts show. But each artist is more popular in some states than others.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and OutKast’s Big Boi are taking the stage this Sunday during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. They’ll be watched by millions of people, but how popular are they ahead of the big game?

YouTube Music shared statistics of how popular each artist was on the platform in every state in the US from January 2018 to this month. When comparing Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, the former easily wins, with the pop band being viewed on YouTube more than Scott in nearly every state over the past year (except Texas, Georgia, and Rhode Island).

See the results in the chart below:

source YouTube

Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” were two of the most popular songs in the US in 2018, and have topped the music charts throughout this NFL season.

When broken down individually, it’s apparent that each artist is more popular in some states than others. The charts below show each musician’s YouTube views compared to the overall music views in each state.

Maroon 5

source YouTube

Maroon 5 is from California, but it’s among the states where the band is least popular on YouTube. It’s most popular on YouTube in the northwest, in states such as Montana and North Dakota.

Travis Scott

source YouTube

Travis Scott is most popular on YouTube on coastal states such as California and New York, as well as Texas. He’s least popular in the northwest, where Maroon 5 is most popular.

Big Boi

source YouTube

Big Boi is most popular in western states like Colorado, Utah, and, like Maroon 5, Montana. California, New York, and Florida are among the states where he is least popular.