Another YouTube star took a video of a dead body in a Japanese ‘suicide forest’

caption Qorygore and Logan Paul in Japan’s Aokigahara “suicide forest.” source Qorygore/YouTube; Logan Paul/Youtube

YouTube star Qorygore posted a video of a dead body in Aokigahara, a Japanese suicide forest.

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul did the same thing about a year ago, and was widely criticized for it.

Qorygore’s video reportedly received nearly 600,000 views before YouTube removed it.

He later said that he “respected” the dead body even though he filmed it.

A YouTube celebrity is being widely criticized for filming a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, less than a year after Logan Paul got in trouble for the same stunt.

The video, posted by Qorygore, a YouTube star with about 800,000 followers who’s popular in Indonesia for his videos about gaming and rap. It showed him vlogging from the “suicide forest” Aokigahara, famous for being the site of a disproportionate number of suicides. Qorygore found what he said was a dead body covered by a raincoat and included it in his video.

The video received nearly 600,000 views before YouTube removed it, according to the Indonesia-based publication Coconuts Jakarta.

“I went all the way to Japan. This is Logan Paul 2.0,” he said in the video according to The Daily Dot.

caption Qorygore on his YouTube channel. source Qorygore/YouTube

YouTube star Logan Paul infamously pulled the same stunt in December 2017. He included a video of a dead body in the forest as part of a longer controversial vlog about Japan. YouTube ultimately punished Paul for the video, limiting his advertising revenue and removing him from a number of projects reserved for Youtube celebrities. Paul apologized for it.

Qoygore’s video also received severe backlash in the YouTube comments and on Twitter.

After YouTube removed Qorygore’s video, the vlogger justified his actions in an interview with fellow YouTuber Eno Bening. He said he had a permit that allowed him to film dead bodies in the forest, and suggested the body may have been fake anyway.

“It was a pile covered by a raincoat like [a ghost]. Because I respected the dead body, I didn’t get really close to him,” he said, according to a translation from Coconuts Jakarta.

In another video published hours later, Qorygore clarified that he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful. He said he only showed the raincoat instead of the body underneath it.

“Because I respected the dead body, I didn’t get close to it.” he said.

Mark Abadi contributed to this report.