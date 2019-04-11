YouTube is reportedly planning new ways to measure the ‘quality’ of videos as it works to stem the flow of misinformation and conspiracy theories

source Reuters

Bloomberg reports that YouTube introduced two new growth metrics to reward “quality” content over the past two years.

However, Bloomberg reports that YouTube is still figuring out how to put these new measurements in place.

YouTube has come under fire for its inability to control the flow of misinformation, conspiracy theories, and other undesirable content on its platform.

According to a new report in Bloomberg, YouTube introduced two new growth measures over the past two years in order to reward higher-quality content and engagement on the site. However, the report says YouTube officials have yet to work out exactly how to implement the new measures and gauge success.

Bloomberg reports one metric will track the total time a user spends on the platform including reading and posting comments, in addition to watching videos. The other focuses on “quality watch time,” according to the report. Both measures were developed to reward “responsible” interactions and videos in an attempt to stem criticism of how the platform moderates video and text content, according to Bloomberg.

The company has yet to decide how both metrics work or how they impact the platform’s vast network of content creators, but intends to make them play a vital role in the platform’s recommendation and search engines, per the report. YouTube will reportedly rely on a combination of human moderators and software to determine which videos meet “quality” standards.

YouTube did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

YouTube has come under fire from advertisers and users for the proliferation of harmful content hosted on the platform, and the way in which the site’s recommendation engine surfaces videos related to conspiracy theories. Earlier this month, Bloomberg published a report indicating that while YouTube executives consciously chose to allow undesirable content on the platform in the name of growth.

Earlier this week, YouTube hosted the livestream Congress’ hearing on white nationalism and social media, and the live chat feature was quickly disabled because people were sharing racist ideologies and using vitriolic slurs.

You can read the full Bloomberg report here.