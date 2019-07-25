YouTubers are competing for $25,000 in a ‘Big Brother’-like reality series — these are the 13 contestants

caption Some of the cast members on “The Reality House.” source KianAndJc/YouTube

YouTube stars are competing in a 10-part reality series where the last person to leave their shared house wins $25,000.

Called “The Reality House,” the show is drawing comparisons to reality TV show “Big Brother,” and more than 2.6 million people have watched the first episode online since it debuted Friday.

Meet all 13 contestants of “The Reality House,” hosted by YouTuber duo Kian Lawley and JC Caylen.

YouTubers are cashing in on the popularity of reality television with their own reality series that follows 13 online creators living under one roof vying for $25,000.

The show is called “The Reality House,” and the first 20-minute episode dropped Friday on YouTube. Since it premiered, the episode has more than 2.6 million views.

The 10-part show is produced by YouTuber duo Kian Lawley and JC Caylen, who will release a new episode every Friday on their channel. Lawley and Caylen are known to their 3.5 million subscribers for their challenge videos – like “Last YouTuber To Leave The Box, Wins $10,000,” so the premise for “The Reality House” isn’t too far off.

In the first episode, the show’s 13 contestants show up to the mansion and are introduced to each other, the hosts, and the crew filming their every move. The set-up of the series is not entirely unfamiliar: It’s set up like the popular reality TV show “Big Brother,” but the contestants are all YouTubers.

Check out the 13 YouTubers who are competing on “The Reality House” for $25,000:

“The Reality House” is hosted by YouTuber duo Kian Lawley and JC Caylen, whose channel has 3.5 million subscribers. “I’ve never been this excited about a project in my life,” Caylen said in a video announcing the show.

caption JC Caylen, left, and Kian Lawley. source KianAndJc/YouTube

First off, there’s Chad Tepper, a YouTuber with 1.1 million subscribers, who describes his channel content as “a lot of stupid stunts like you see on Jackass.”

A few of the contestants are lesser-known YouTubers who are friends with hosts Kian and JC, like Corey La Barrie. “Nobody wanted me here, and I’m f—— back, so let’s go,” La Barrie said as he walked into the “Reality House” mansion.

There’s Crawford Collins, who appears to be a last-minute choice to replace a high-profile contestant who didn’t show up: Tana Mongeau. “Honestly, I’m only here because Tana didn’t show up, but I’m not complaining about it,” Collins says in the episode.

The contestant that’s likely least familiar to viewers is Omar Castillo, aka CrayCrayRoc on YouTube. He only has 61,000 subscribers, but he’s better-known as the father of host JC Caylen. “I’m known to do stupid s—,” Castillo says in the show premiere.

The only luggage that Dominic DeAngelis, aka Dommy D, brought to the “Reality House” mansion was a case of White Claw spiked seltzer.

Elijah Daniel was most recently in the news for renaming a Michigan town “Gay Hell” for Pride Month. “I’m not a f—— YouTuber, but I am here to make YouTubers cry,” Daniel said in his intro on the YouTube show. “There are no allies in this Fake Big Brother house. I will ‘yeet’ you off the f—— balcony if I have to.”

The Kansas-born Jake Webber has a relatively small following compared with others in the house, with just 763,000 subscribers. He often appears in collaborations with popular YouTuber duo Sam and Colby.

YouTuber Jenn McCallister is known as “jennxpenn” on her channel, which boasts 3.6 million subscribers. Much of her content in the first episode revolved around her fanbase’s niche foot fetish community.

Kristen McAtee is a member of the group of online creators called the “Vlog Squad,” which is headed up by David Dobrick. “I hate swimming, but there’s a pool,” McAtee said upon entering the house.

Lauren Riihimaki, whose channel “LaurDIY” has over 9 million subscribers watching her beauty and lifestyle videos.

Sarah Baska is a comedic creator who got her start on Vine, but has since continued producing videos on YouTube for 1.4 million subscribers.

One of the YouTubers on the show has Big Brother experience: Trisha Paytas, who stayed only 11 days in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017 before leaving. The “Reality House” premier episode already hinted at tension between Paytas and other contestants, so there’s bound to be drama.

Rounding out the 13 YouTubers is Zach Clayton, who releases music under the name “BadZach” for more than 1.8 million YouTube subscribers.

New episodes of “The Reality House” will go up on YouTube for the next nine weeks every Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

