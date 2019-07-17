Fans of YouTube star David Dobrik are sharing videos of themselves reading a SeatGeek ad while seemingly loopy from drugs following dentist visits

caption Screenshot from David Dobrik’s “GETTING MY WISDOM TEETH REMOVED!!” YouTube video. source David Dobrik/YouTube

Fans of YouTube star David Dobrik, who has 13 million subscribers, are sharing videos of themselves reciting an ad for the ticket-selling app, SeatGeek, seemingly while still under the influence of drugs after dentist visits.

SeatGeek’s director of influencer marketing, Ian Borthwick, has been tagged in some recreation videos on Twitter.

The internet trend of people doing things following dentist visits started in 2009 after the video “David After Dentist,” of a 7-year-old’s reaction to anesthesia after tooth surgery, went viral.

A new social-video trend has fans of YouTube star David Dobrik reciting an ad for SeatGeek while seemingly under the influence of drugs following dentist visits.

Fans of Dobrik, who has 13 million YouTube subscribers, are sharing videos of themselves on Twitter, recreating an ad Dobrik filmed for the ticket selling app, SeatGeek.

In Dobrik’s “GETTING MY WISDOM TEETH REMOVED!!” video uploaded in May, he recites a commonly read SeatGeek ad while on his way home from getting his wisdom teeth removed. Some fans of Dobrik shared their recreations of the video on Twitter and tagged SeatGeek’s director of influencer marketing, Ian Borthwick, who appears in some of Dobrik’s vlog-style videos.

“We love that David’s fans have his SeatGeek read memorized,” Borthwick told Business Insider in an email. “Being able to recite the read has almost become a meme, an inside joke. What other brand has its ad read memorized by fans?”

???? please keep sending these pic.twitter.com/zGY3T4t7Yx — Ian from SeatGeek (@ianrborthwick) July 14, 2019

Kristin Wilson ( @KristinWilzon ) tweeted July 16, “1) I don’t remember taking this 2) go download SeatGeek and use code ‘David’ for $20 off your first purchase 3) @DavidDobrik @ianrborthwick wanna hook me up?”

1) I don’t remember taking this

2) go download SeatGeek and use code “David” for $20 off your first purchase

3) @DavidDobrik @ianrborthwick wanna hook me up? pic.twitter.com/5LbIUfq3zI — Kristin Wilson (@KristinWilzon) July 16, 2019

The enduring internet trend of people filming themselves doing various things while under the influence of drugs following doctor or dentists visits started in 2009, after the YouTube video “David After Dentist,” of a 7-year-old’s reaction to anesthesia after tooth surgery, went viral. 10 years later, the video has been viewed 138 million times on YouTube, and spawned thousands of similar videos.

Besides Dobrik, SeatGeek has done sponsored videos with other top creators, like Philip DeFranco, who has 6 million YouTube subscribers, and Cody Ko with 3 million subscribers.