YouTube star David Dobrik flew all the way across the country to surprise his biggest fan — a TikTok user’s dad

caption Vienna Skye with her father (right), who became a huge fan of YouTube star David Dobrik. source _viennaskye/TikTok

While home on winter break, college student Vienna Skye turned her father into a fan of YouTube star David Dobrik.

In a TikTok video, the 21-year-old begged the famous vlogger to surprise her dad (who had even begun dressing like Dobrik).

Dobrik saw Skye’s post and flew to New Jersey with his Vlog Squad to meet the family of fans.

When college senior Vienna Skye was home in New Jersey on winter break, she and her father discovered a common interest: YouTube star David Dobrik.

The 21-year-old posted a video on TikTok explaining her father’s evolution into a David Dobrik superfan.

“Every night my dad has come to me and asked to watch a random David Dobrik vlog,” she said in the clip, adding that he particularly liked Dobrik’s science experiment videos. “Here’s the best part,” she said, laughing, “Tonight, my dad came home dressed like David Dobrik.”

After seeing her father wear the YouTuber’s signature outfit, Skye decided to act.

“I swear to God, David, do you see this? Please somehow surprise my dad,” she begged. “I think he would be more excited than I would, to be honest.”

The clip, which has received 2.7 million views at the time of this post, caught Dobrik's attention. The YouTube star, who is known for prank videos with his Vlog Squad, made the trip to Skye's house to meet his newest superfan.

Skye posted a video chronicling the visit to TikTok.

"David and my dad had a little bonding moment," she said, showing footage of the two chatting outside. At the end of the day, everyone gathered in the family's living room where the obsession began.

"This is something we're never gonna forget," Skye said.

Skye was thrilled with the result of a long-shot TikTok request.

"It was such a surreal and rewarding feeling seeing my dad in such shock that our favorite YouTuber came all the way to New Jersey to surprise him," she told Insider. "The whole time David was at my house, my dad [was] in awe. He said it felt like the 25th of December."

Hanging out with Dobrik and his team members Natalie Mariduena and Jason Nash, was everything Skye had hoped for. "David, as well as Natalie and Jason, are such genuine people on and off-camera. Not only did they take the time to come out here and surprise my dad, they hung around and took the time to get to know my family," she said.

Grateful for the team's effort, Skye made sure to get Dobrik a gift: a cookie of his face.

She even teased Instagram followers with a post of the two in her bedroom.

Dobrik also posted a video of the encounter on TikTok.

"We flew to New Jersey to surprise her dad!!" he captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 8 million times at the time of this post.

@daviddobrik We flew to New Jersey to surprise her dad!! _viennaskye lTongue Tied - Grouplove

Dobrik is known for going above and beyond for his friends and fans. The vlogger has given cars away to nearly every member of his vlog squad and hosted an Instagram giveaway to gift one of his followers with a Tesla.

