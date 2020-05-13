A 25-year-old YouTuber paid $800,000 at a charity auction to have dinner with Tom Brady

caption Logan Thirtyacre, Tom Brady. source TMZ Sports/Getty/Maddie Meyer

25-year-old YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre paid $800,000 at a charity auction to have dinner with Tom Brady, according to TMZ.

Thirtyacre is known on YouTube as “SuperMarioLogan” and has over 8.5 million subscribers.

In his videos, Thirtyacre uses puppets to create sketches based mostly around his love for Super Mario.

“I probably would have stopped at like $2 million,” he told TMZ.

That’s according to TMZ, who says Thirtyacre also bought tickets to Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut and his jersey from the game as part of the same bid.

The auction was part of Michel Rubin’s “ALL IN Challenge” which is selling celebrity experiences in order to combat food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other lots available include a private putting lesson with Tiger Woods, a lunch with the Kardashians, and a shopping spree with rapper Snoog Dogg.

“I’ve been a big Patriots fan because of Tom Brady,” Thirtyacre told TMZ. “And one of my friends texted me with the link to the ALL IN challenge and said: ‘This seems like something you would want to buy.'”

He added: “I probably would have stopped at like $2 million. If he’d give me the pants too with the jersey, then maybe more!”

TMZ reports that Thirtyacre makes almost $1 million per month in advert revenue alone from his YouTube videos.

