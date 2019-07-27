YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are getting married in Las Vegas this weekend, and MTV filming it all. Here’s everything we know about the couple’s upcoming marriage

source Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

One of YouTube’s most popular, yet controversial, couples is getting married Sunday, and the entire event will be filmed for their more than 20 million combined fans to see.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul – who have referred to themselves as “two of the internet’s biggest sociopaths” – will be getting married this weekend in Las Vegas to tie the knot on a relationship that some fans and YouTubers believe to be completely fabricated for views.

Since getting together in late April, the two got engaged at Mongeau’s 21st birthday party, then announced at online-video convention VidCon they would be getting married July 28.

The two YouTubers have been long immersed in drama and controversy, both as a couple and separately, so what takes place at their wedding is anyone’s guess.

Here’s everything we know about about Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s wedding taking place Sunday:

Mongeau and Paul got engaged in late June at Mongeau’s 21st birthday. Paul also bought her a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen that costs $124,000 to celebrate the occasion.

The ring the couple got engaged with, however, is fake. Although the engagement ring may look diamond-encrusted, it reportedly retails for $125.

Earlier this month, online video creators gathered at a two-day convention in California in VidCon. During a question-and-answer session with Mongeau, Paul came out on stage in a surprise appearance, and the two announced their wedding date: July 28.

Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc

Mongeau and Paul are reportedly getting married in Las Vegas. The entire wedding will be filmed by MTV, which produces a reality series called “Tana Turns 21” that airs on YouTube.

The Las Vegas strip.

Their ceremony will take place at the Graffiti Mansion, a massive house that often gets spray painted to promote things like Fortnite and the retailer Supreme.

The reception will then take place at the Sugar Factory, a popular restaurant with color-riddled foods and gigantic drinks.

The invitation, as reported by gossip site The Blast, invites the guest the join Mongeau and Paul in “Holy Cloutramony.” The invitation tells guests: “What happens in Vegas will end up on YouTube.”

The menu for the reception includes chicken fingers and guacamole for snacks, and main dish options including fettuccine alfredo and “pink and green mini burgers.”

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

Stay tuned for the MTV episode premiering soon that will show the play-by-play of their wedding reception.