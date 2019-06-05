YouTube will begin a giant purge of its site to remove videos supporting white supremacy, conspiracy theories and Nazis

caption YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki source Getty

YouTube announced on Wednesday plans to crack down on extremist videos on its site that advocate for neo-Nazi, white supremecy, and other bigoted videos.

The new policy, laid out in company blog post, will ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTube announced on Wednesday plans to crack down on extremist videos that advocate for neo-Nazi, white supremacy, and other forms of bigoted or hate speech.

The new policy, laid out in company blog post, will ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

The new policy will also prohibit videos that deny that “well-documented violent events,” including the Holocaust and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

A YouTube spokesperson on Wednesday told Business Insider that “thousands” of channels will be removed as a result of the new policy. The company did not name any existing channels that will be removed.

Read more: YouTube is refusing to punish a star with millions of fans after he hurled homophobic slurs at a journalist

YouTube’s policy update on Wednesday was broken up into three parts:

Removing more hateful and supremacist content from YouTube

Reducing borderline content and raising up authoritative voices

Continuing to reward trusted creators and enforce our monetization policies

YouTube said in 2017 it began taking a tougher stance on hateful and supremest content by limiting recommendations and not allowing certain features like comments or the ability to share for those videos. The company said those efforts reduced the views on the videos by 80% on average.

It’s policy update on Wednesday now prohibits supremacy videos, including those that are “inherently discriminatory,” like those that “glorify Nazi ideology,” the company said.

YouTube also said it would take more aggressive efforts to limit the number of “borderline” videos – or videos that are untruthful in potentially harmful ways. In January, the company began limiting the recommendations of these borderline videos in the US, and as a result, the number of views these videos received from recommendations dropped by 50% on average. By the end of 2019, YouTube said, it will implement these changes to borderline videos across more countries.

While recommending less misinformation and content that is potentially harmful, YouTube also vowed to continue its efforts to promote more videos from authoritative sources – like top news sites.

Finally, the company said that it will be “strengthening its enforcement” of deciding which channels are allowed to run ads (and thus, make money) through its YouTube Partner Program. The company said that now any channels which “repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies” will not be able to monetize.

“It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence,” YouTube said in its blog post Wednesday. “We are committed to taking the steps needed to live up to this responsibility today, tomorrow and in the years to come.”

You can read YouTube’s full blog post here.

This story is developing.