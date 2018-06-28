A YouTuber combined an EDM mix from Goldman Sachs’ future CEO with a video by hedge fund legend Ray Dalio — and it’s as weird as it sounds

caption A screenshot from Dalio’s “Principles” video series. source YouTiube

A YouTuber has combined the music of Goldman Sachs President David Solomon with a motivational video from Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio.

Solomon creates music under the name DJ D-Sol, and has over 425,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Wall Street’s song of the summer is almost certainly going to be a dance remix of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Don’t Stop.”

That’s because it was produced by David Solomon, the president and future CEO of Goldman Sachs.

DJ D-Sol, as he is known, released the mix on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, and it has already become the talk of Wall Street.

YouTube user Thornton McEnery has taken things to a new level, however, by dubbing the mix over one of hedge fund titan Ray Dalio’s now infamous cartoon videos explaining the principles of success.

Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, recently turned his best-selling book “Principles,” – which contains the full text of Bridgewater’s famous culture book with additional context – into a series of cartoon videos aimed at recent college graduates.

The videos were originally narrated by Dalio, but in McEnery’s video, his voice is replaced by the strains of DJ D-Sol’s EDM remix, creating a hybrid containing two of the most important figures in the financial industry.

