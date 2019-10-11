YouTuber Alissa Violet has been accused of scamming fans after competition winners complained they didn’t receive their Louis Vuitton bags

caption Alissa Violet’s latest giveaway ended in confusion for the winners. source Rochelle Brodin / Getty

YouTuber Alissa Violet is being accused of scamming fans after a competition to win Louis Vuitton bags ended in confusion and delays, Buzzfeed News reported.

Violet announced the competition in a photo on Instagram with a now-deleted caption, showing her surrounded by various Louis Vuitton items. She had said the contest was in collaboration with a company called Cheek.

However, one winner of the contest, 19-year-old Vanessa Avila, told Buzzfeed News there had been very poor communication about her prize.

Follow-up messages to Cheek and even DMs to Violet all led nowhere until the Buzzfeed story came out on October 8, after which Avila received a message saying her bag had been shipped two weeks ago – although she still hasn’t received it.

Cheek, which no longer exists as a company, denied the competition was a scam and even thanked Buzzfeed News for “looking into” the problem.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTuber Alissa Violet has been accused of scamming her fans when competition winners didn’t receive their promised prizes of Louis Vuitton bags.

Fans started being suspicious of the whole competition after weeks went by without any news about when the prize winners would receive their bags, Tanya Chen at Buzzfeed News reported.

The competition was announced by Violet in a now deleted Instagram caption where she was surrounded by Louis Vuitton items. She said to enter, fans would need to follow the account of a company called Cheek and tag two friends in the comments underneath.

However, fans quickly realized the handle @Cheek led to a broken link page on Instagram.

Three winners were announced on a new Instagram page, @CheekWins, via an Instagram story. But several weeks later, no bags have shown up, according to Buzzfeed News.

“They were short with me, never answered my questions fully, and took hours or days to reply to my DMs,” one of the winners, 19-year-old Vanessa Avila, told Buzzfeed News about Cheek. Follow-up messages and even DMs to Violet all led nowhere.

Read more: Another YouTuber quit Jake Paul’s Team 10, and is now claiming he was verbally abused and ‘bullied’ out of the house

That was until the Buzzfeed News story came out on October 8, and Violet reportedly messaged Avila back saying her bag had been shipped “two weeks ago.”

The other two winners were disqualified from the competition because they were “too young and/or are not US citizens,” Cheek told Buzzfeed News.

The comments below the original posts on Violet and Cheek’s Instagram pages are full of clown emojis and people calling the competition a scam. But Cheek, which no longer exists as a company, denied that it was a scam, and even thanked Buzzfeed News for “looking into” the problem.

Insider has approached representatives for Alissa Violet for comment.