Watch a man eat a Big Mac that he sent to space and back after it landed 3 hours away

By
Meredith Cash, Insider
-
YouTuber

caption
YouTuber “Killem” launched a Big Mac into space.
source
Killem/YouTube

  • British YouTuber Tom Stanniland, otherwise known as “Killem,” went viral on Twitter after launching a frozen McDonald’s Big Mac into space.
  • He strapped the hamburger to a weather balloon and attached a GoPro to record the patty’s approximately 24-mile journey into space.
  • The sandwich landed at the training grounds of British football team Colchester United, which is more than a three-hour drive from the burger’s initial launch site in Sheffield.
  • The club’s groundskeeper was said to be confused by the find, but Stanniland, who had been tracking the patty’s location, quickly reached out to explain the story.
  • He arrived in Colchester and concluded his experiment by eating the burger, which he described as tasting extremely dry and crumbly.