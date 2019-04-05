Watch a woman eat an ‘amazing’ cake that she made with 11 lipsticks chopped up inside

- source
- Safiya Nygaard/YouTube
- YouTuber Safiya Nygaard recently baked 11 Bite Beauty Amuse Buche lipsticks into a funfetti cake.
- She was inspired by a fan who suggested the experiment on Twitter, and chose Bite Beauty products because they’re made with edible “food-inspired” ingredients.
- To bake the cake, Nygaard first froze the lipsticks, chopped them into tiny pieces, and then folded them into cake batter.
- She baked the batter in three separate pans, and completed her recipe with lipstick-infused frosting.
- Overall, Nygaard said the cake tasted “amazing,” and said its texture was “chewy” and “like a thick frosting.” Watch the full video below.
