A YouTuber documented trading romaine lettuce for Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread, which she and John Legend transported over a church parking lot in their daughter’s toy car

- source
- Chris Klemens / YouTube
- YouTuber comedian Chris Klemens came to the rescue when Chrissy Teigen sent out a social media plea for some romaine lettuce, and documented the whole thing on his YouTube channel.
- Teigen promised to trade the valuable salad product for homemade banana bread and make the swap six feet apart to respect the rules of social distancing.
- Klemens just happened to have three bags of romaine at his home in Studio City, California. After a bit of back and forth on Twitter, they set up a time to meet in a church parking lot.
- Teigen and her husband John Legend arrived in a black Range Rover and produced a small toy car in which to transport the food.
- The Legends sent a care package across the parking spaces that included the banana bread (minus the half they had eaten), some chips and guacamole, a slice of pie, and a bottle of John’s brand of wine.
- “That exchange rate,” Klemens said, flabbergasted. “Did I just rob?”
- When Klemens and his roommate, fellow vlogger Andrew Lowe, got home they put the items to the taste test.
- “Literally just bashed my head into a cabinet,” Klemens said, after doing just that. “It’s so good.”
- Teigen also tweeted after the exchange, saying: “It was so hard not to hug you both.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.