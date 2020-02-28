YouTube star Ethan Dolan shared a photo of his acne to speak out against online bullies shaming his skin

caption YouTube star Ethan Dolan is speaking out against online bullies who are shaming his acne. source Ethan Dolan/Twitter

YouTube star Ethan Dolan is speaking out about the struggles he has faced living with acne in the spotlight.

Dolan shared comments about his skin that he had seen on Twitter, including searches like “Ethan Dolan ugly.”

In a lengthy note, Dolan wrote that “s—– people will continue to be s—–” and encouraged his fans with acne to “focus on loving yourself.”

The post quickly went viral and inspired Dolan’s fans to share their own experiences with acne.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ethan Dolan is getting real about what it’s like to live with acne in the spotlight.

The 20-year-old YouTube star took to Twitter on Thursday night to share comments he’s seen people make about his skin, and just how much they affect him.

Dolan, of the Dolan Twins, posted a screenshot of what comes up when his name is searched on Twitter. The first three results were “ethan dolan skin,” “ethan dolan face,” and “ethan dolan ugly.”

He also shared a screengrab of a tweet that read: “This is really mean but I have trypophobia and literally have to cover @EthanDolan’s forehead when I look at him because of his spots. Sorry E.”

Just wanted to say this… pic.twitter.com/vn6MeLFQ1y — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) February 27, 2020

Dolan wrote a lengthy note about the recent comments, hoping to inspire those of his fans who also deal with acne.

“I’ve been putting this off because I’m not one to let people behind a keyboard bother me,” he began. “But, just seeing what people are saying about my skin (which is completely out of my control, just bad luck) it just makes me think…so many people deal with acne, I can just imagine the comments they get about their appearance daily.”

“We all know it’s never cool or okay to pick on someone for their appearance / what’s out of their control, but that’s not going to stop people from doing it,” he added. “S—– people will continue to be s—–.”

Dolan said he believes the world is “headed in a way better direction” and that people will eventually learn to be more supportive and “take others’ feelings into consideration.”

caption Ethan Dolan and his twin brother Grayson at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show on June 20, 2019 in Paris. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“But until it’s fully there, it’s important to focus on loving yourself so hateful people’s words are meaningless,” he continued.

“If you’re struggling with your skin, no matter how severe your conditions may be…I encourage you to embrace it.”

Dolan also urged his fans to dispel the common belief that “you can’t be fully confident if you don’t have clear skin.”

“Talk yourself up, remind yourself of all your great qualities and remember that acne isn’t a bad quality,” he added. “I know it’s easier said than done, honestly sometimes not even easily said, but just know that you deserve to have confidence and you’re not alone in this!”

The YouTube star also included a photo of his acne in the post, telling his fans he wanted to show that “it’s just f—— pimples whatever.”

“If it bothers anyone idc I guess close ur eyes?” he wrote at the end of the post.

Dolan’s candid tweet has resonated with fans, racking up 166,900 likes and 20,900 retweets at the time of writing.

Many fans shared photos of their skin and discussed their own experiences with acne.

I had severe acne for years, and I used to let what people said to me or about me really get me down. But one day I decided to stop covering it, to stop caring what people thought, and let me be me. I didn’t let my skin define me and I allowed my personality to shine through. pic.twitter.com/2T0cXE2qQL — niamh (@niamhharlow) February 27, 2020

Never saw the day coming. Here I am, no filter, makeup, lashes. Who cares what people say? All what matters is what’s inside! You are amazing E! You are so much more than a skin condition! Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EQUVfKhFCT — Beka ♡ (@SzaboBekka08) February 27, 2020

My acne used to make me feel so ugly. I would cover it up using makeup, filters, etc. I decided one day to stop being ashamed, and I became much happier. In these photos, I felt beautiful despite my acne. I’m thankful for your use of your platform to help others not feel ashamed. pic.twitter.com/redo9xTHYr — ilyssa patton (@ilyssapatton) February 28, 2020

Dolan also addressed his skin on his public Snapchat channel on Thursday, sharing a photo of himself pointing at his face.

caption Dolan shared a Snapchat of his acne on Thursday as well. source Ethan Dolan/Snapchat

“Always leaving the house with pimples on,” he wrote in the caption.

The post comes two weeks after Dolan wrote on Twitter that his skin was “the worse it’s even been.”

My skin is worse than it’s ever been… life’s really testing me rn???? — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) February 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Dolan has spoken out about his acne. In September 2018, the YouTube star told his fans that his skin had made him feel insecure.

being honest, my skin got pretty bad for a little while and def made me insecure. If ur having problems with your skin 1. It’s not nearly as bad as you think 2. cutting dairy completely out of my diet has been the only thing that really worked & it makes u feel better all around — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) September 25, 2018

Dolan and his twin brother Grayson have also been candid with fans about their struggles after losing their father last year. They announced in October that they would no longer post weekly videos to their YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, the brothers also launched a foundation in honor of their father to raise money for cancer.

Representatives for Ethan Dolan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.