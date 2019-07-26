A YouTuber family with more than 1 million subscribers is selling life-like replica dolls of their newborn baby for $350 each

caption Sarah Ingham announces the arrival of the Jace clone. source The Ingham Family / YouTube

A family on YouTube, who have 1.2 million subscribers, have made a life-like replica doll of their four-month-old baby.

It is in collaboration with dollmaker Mary Shortle, who makes realistic-looking dolls.

The Ingham Family – mother Sarah, dad Chris, Isabelle (aged 13), Esmé (aged 9), Isla (aged 7), and newborn Jace – make vlogs about their daily lives.

Some fans love the idea of getting their own Jace clone, complete with birth certificate and nappies.

Others are horrified.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

There’s a trend some people are really into where they buy incredibly realistic-looking dolls. And if you’re a fan of the Ingham Family, great news, they’ve decided to get involved in the fad and have released a replica version of their four-month-old baby.

The Ingham Family have 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and make vlogs about their daily lives. In the family, there’s the mother Sarah, dad Chris, Isabelle (aged 13), Esmé (aged 9), Isla (aged 7), and newborn Jace, who is four months old.

In a video posted on July 19, Sarah Ingham pointed the camera at a picture of Jace that Esmé drew, and said there was a good reason they were showing it. Then she mentioned doll maker Mary Shortle, and how they had been working on something together.

“She and us have come up with something really really incredible, and we’re all so excited about it,” she said. “And we’re going to pick him up right now.”

In the shop, the Ingham daughters are shown playing with the scarily life-like dolls. Then, Sarah gets them to close their eyes because they’re about to see the new design of their little brother’s clone. They gasp.

But they’re not horrified. Far from it. They’re in awe.

“Oh my gosh I love it,” says Esmé. “So cute.” Isabelle covers her mouth and looks thrilled.

“I can’t believe how – it’s so like him,” says Sarah.

caption Which is real? source The Ingham Family

The doll is supposed to look like Jace when he was 2 weeks old. There have been 250 produced in total, and each purchase comes with a photo, birth certificate signed by the family, nappies, and outfits. They cost £279 ($346) to £344 ($426) on the Mary Shortle website.

“Those of you who buy baby Jace will have the opportunity to bring Jace, your baby, down to Mary Shortle’s, we’ll get some food in and we’ll have a party,” said Sarah. “We will be there, you’ll get to meet the real Jace, and we’ll just have a good time.”

Read more: The Instagram influencer whose 100,000-strong following got wiped says she called the police because it felt like ‘a murder’

A lot of people who are desperate to buy a doll for themselves commented on the video.

“What an incredible thing to have and show Jace when he gets older,” wrote one person. “Got a bit emotional watching that.”

Others aren’t so keen.

“You are freaking KIDDING!” commented one person. Others wrote that it was “unbelievably weird,” “creepy,” and “irresponsible.”

“Honestly shocked,” said one viewer. “He’s YOUR baby no one else’s, why would you want someone to have a replica of your own child, it’s honestly wrong on so many levels.”

Another asked: “What if a weirdo buys one?”, adding a grimacing emoji.

The dolls are dividing opinion on Twitter too. “I want to puke..the ingham family are selling reborns of their baby for £….wtf thats just gross…its like your selling your kid,” one person wrote.

I want to puke..the ingham family are selling reborns of their baby for £….wtf thats just gross…its like your selling your kid — Ruthyxx (@pop_ruth) July 24, 2019

Petty Paige, who runs a drama channel on YouTube, said she doesn’t have a problem with lifelike dolls, but brought up the fact Chris Ingham was accused of predatory behavior towards teenage girls in 2018.

“We are aware that certain untrue stories have been posted on social media platforms in the last 24 hours regarding Chris. These stories are not true and the accusations made are entirely without foundation,” the Ingham Family said in a statement at the time.

“We are all very hurt and deeply upset by these cynical attempts to damage Chris’ reputation and will take whatever steps are necessary to preserve Chris’ good name. We are taking action and can’t comment further at this time.”

FYI reborn babies aren’t weird to me… It’s selling one that’s a replica of your own child that I’m finding hard to understand. Expecially when Chris ingham is still not clear of his predator allegations.. — Petty Paige (@PaigeChristieUK) July 24, 2019

In short, it looks like some people love the idea of creating 250 lifeless versions of a newborn child. But others really, truly hate it.

You can watch the full video below.

INSIDER has reached out to The Ingham Family for comment.