Jaclyn Hill deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts following backlash against her disastrous lipstick launch

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and the founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

On Wednesday, beauty mogul Jaclyn Hill seemingly deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts following backlash against her disastrous lipstick launch.

The YouTuber‘s accounts appeared to be removed one day after Marlena Stell, the CEO of cosmetics brand Makeup Geek, released a video in which she said she advised Hill not to work with a notorious laboratory (which she did not name), but worked with them anyway.

According to TeaSpill, a YouTube drama channel, Hill previously said on Twitter that her “sanity needs to come first.”

People on social media are now speculating why Hill seemingly deleted her accounts. Some think Hill needs a break from internet backlash.

Jaclyn Hill has seemingly left social media following backlash against her disastrous lipstick launch.

On Wednesday, the beauty YouTuber appears to have deleted her Instagram and Twitter pages. Her YouTube channel, however, is still active. Many are now speculating why Hill seemingly chose to delete the two accounts.

While some believe Hill needed a break from the internet to protect her mental health, others believe a recent YouTube video posted by Marlena Stell, the CEO of cosmetics brand Makeup Geek, led her to step away. Some people have also accused Hill of attempting to hide information about her makeup brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, and gain pity from her followers.

Jaclyn Hill appears to have deleted her social media accounts on Wednesday

On Twitter, a search for her account leads to a message that says “that page doesn’t exist.”

caption Jaclyn Hill’s Twitter page on Thursday. source Twitter

A similar message appears on Instagram, as a search for Jaclyn Hill’s pages leads to a message saying, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

caption Jaclyn Hill’s Instagram page on Thursday. source Instagram

Hill did not release an official statement before seemingly deleting her accounts

While Hill didn’t alert her fans before her social media accounts disappeared, TeaSpill, an account that follows drama on YouTube, screenshotted a tweet from Hill before her page was taken town.

In the tweet, Hill said she deleted something she posted because she “immediately got hateful comments,” and needed “to protect [her] mental state.” It’s unclear as to what deleted post Hill was referring to.

Hill seemingly deleted her accounts one day after Marlena Stell, the CEO of Makeup Geek, released a revealing video about YouTube’s beauty community

On Tuesday, Marlena Stell, the CEO of beauty brand Makeup Geek, released a video titled “Dear Influencers” on YouTube.

Throughout the video, Stell detailed her experiences working with both small influencers and famous beauty moguls, including Manny MUA, James Charles, and Hill.

When speaking about Hill, Stell shared a story about the production of the YouTuber’s lipsticks, which some say were embedded with contaminants and gave them bumps and swelling.

According to Stell, she ran into Hill on June 6, 2016, at a cosmetics laboratory that created Makeup Geek concealers. The products, however, were never released, as Stell said she discovered shards of plastic, fingerprints, hair, and other contaminants embedded inside.

“After I got my concealers that had all of these issues with them, I had let Jaclyn know,” Stell said in her video. “I was like, ‘Look, I’ve had issues with these concealers, I know you were at this lab or whatever – I don’t know who is doing your lipsticks, honestly – but don’t work with this lab because I had a really s—– problem with them.”

“The whole [beauty] industry behind the scenes now knows that this one specific lab has had an issue multiple times with multiple people producing s—– product,” she continued.

“I cannot say for sure if [Hill’s] lipsticks are made at that same lab,” Stell said. “I’m not there on the production line to see it physically. I’m just saying that if I see you at this lab, and then I see that these products are here – like, I gave you recommendations for other labs to work with.”

Stell did not disclose the names of any labs she mentioned in her video. INSIDER has reached out to Stell to ask for more details.

People are now questioning why Hill’s social media accounts have disappeared

On Twitter, some people said they think it’s understandable that Hill would need a break from the internet following the massive backlash she’s received in recent weeks following the release of her lipsticks.

Some people also urged others to be cautious of the messages they send Hill on social media.

Ya’ll might be pushing Jaclyn Hill towards the same fate as Etika. Stop it. Yes she’s a liar. Yes she handled things horribly. If you haven’t gotten your refund, dispute with company you paid through. If you were injured by her products, send Them bill or sue. 1/2 — CasualObserver (@CausaI0bserver) June 27, 2019

the same. Granted, I also would’ve addressed all the unanswered questions she’s just left up in the air, too. I am not justifying her actions but I can’t imagine what I’d do with that many people coming at me every day. — k a r i n a (@sheskarinaa_) June 27, 2019

It makes me so sad that @Jaclynhill has had to disappear for awhile just to mentally be okay…they are freaking lipsticks ppl, get the hell over them!! She is only human and wasn't the one in the freaking labs shipping them out. Everyone makes mistakes, leave her alone???? — Sandi Balls (@sanddraa_27) June 27, 2019

There are also people online who believe Hill deleted her accounts in response to backlash she received following Stell’s video.

#jaclynhill probably deleted her Twitter because Marlena Stell outed her. — Courtney (@VLovinksy) June 27, 2019

That was deleted extremely fast????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0XHIHWG3Ay — Shannon Escamilla (@ShannonEscamil1) June 27, 2019

Others, however, feel Hill is trying to gain pity from her fans.

she literally pulls this for everything… but now its time to grow up because this is your COMPANY u need to a CEO & mature — ησ ѕнα∂є נα∂є (@No_Shade_Jade) June 27, 2019

Some believe that Hill left social media to hide any information about Jaclyn Cosmetics that could potentially lead to more controversy.

Jaclyn Hill also needs to hide all the proof that her lipsticks are years old. All those tweets about her working on her lipsticks thru the years would be used against her. She is such a con artist I can’t believe she deleted her social media ???????? — Madicyn (@cannabismedicyn) June 27, 2019

I love how the first instinct is to delete. Did she not get the memo that went around about how everyone screenshots or screen records, receipts r in abundance. She can run, but @Jaclynhill can’t hide. #WeSeeYou pic.twitter.com/sKZUecgHfl — Bad Wolf (@nikirobxoxo) June 27, 2019

On Instagram, a fan page for Hill said they confirmed with the YouTuber’s family that she is ‘safe’

JaclynHillCloset is an anonymously-run Instagram page that tracks the YouTuber’s fashion. The account is usually public, and has more than 100,000 followers, but has recently been made private.

However, a YouTube drama account called HereForTheTea2 screenshotted a recent image from the fan account and re-shared it on Instagram.

According to HereForTheTea2, JaclynHillCloset said they reached out to the mother of Hill’s boyfriend, who said Hill “is safe” but “needs time.”

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill and Marlena Stell did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.