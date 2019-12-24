Watch a now-viral video of a woman having her makeup done by her pet parrot and dog

- source
- Jaime French/YouTube
- Jaime French is a YouTuber known for her comedic videos, like “TINY HANDS MAKEUP CHALLENGE!” and “IF BEAUTY YOUTUBERS EXISTED IN 1999.”
- On Friday, she uploaded a video called “My Bird Does My Makeup,” in which her dog and African Grey parrot help her to apply everything from blush to eye shadow.
- Of course, her pets don’t actually apply most of the makeup – instead, someone off-screen uses fake paws and bird claws to sloppily apply the products.
- The video is now going viral within the beauty community. It’s been viewed more than 28,000 times on YouTube and 70,000 times on Instagram.
- Watch French’s video below to see her completed makeup look.
