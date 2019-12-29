YouTuber Patrick Starrr transformed himself into a ‘Cats’ character to show why the film ‘should have hired real makeup artists’

caption Patrick Starrr (right) stars alongside his brother Peter (left) in his new YouTube video. source Patrick Starrr/YouTube

Patrick Starrr thinks the film adaptation of “Cats” might have performed better in theaters if it relied on makeup artists instead of CGI effects.

On Friday, the YouTuber uploaded a video called “CATS should have hired REAL MAKEUP ARTISTS instead of CGI.” He discusses the importance of makeup artistry throughout the video, and also gets a “Cats”-inspired makeover alongside his brother Peter.

At the start of the video, Starrr says he previously performed in a high-school production of the “Cats” musical and believes makeup artists were crucial in making the Broadway version a success.

“‘Cats’ the movie was all CGI,” Starrr said in his new video. “It was a little bit disappointing, I’m a little bit sad, but I’m here as a beauty YouTuber to show what real artistry looks like with real talented people because I was disappointed in the makeup.”

“That’s why we have artists, not CGI,” he continued. “Save it for Pixar and stuff, not for ‘Cats’ because they already look like humans – that’s why it was so popular back in the dizzay.”

Starrr and his brother were then transformed into characters from the musical using makeup and prosthetics. To do so, they worked with professional artists Cig Neutron and Rannie Rodil.

Neutron and Rodil first sculpted cat masks to apply to the YouTubers’ faces. Not only were the masks shaped to resemble feline facial features, but they were also flocked, or coated with pieces of fur. The artists later used special glue to apply the masks, and airbrush makeup to fully transform them into cats.

caption Professional makeup artists created these cat masks for Starrr and his brother. source Patrick Starrr/YouTube

The final looks were shocking – so much so that even YouTuber Nikita Dragun screamed when Starrr FaceTimed her at the end of his video.

Visit Patrick Starrr’s YouTube channel to see the entire transformation process.

Representatives for Patrick Starrr did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.