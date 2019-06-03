A YouTuber who fed a homeless man a toothpaste-filled Oreo was just given a 15-month prison sentence

caption Kanghua Ren, known as “ReSet.” source ReSet/YouTube

A YouTuber in Spain has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined €20,000 (about $22,300) after he filmed himself giving a homeless man an Oreo filled with toothpaste in 2017, according to The New York Times.

Kanghua Ren, known as ReSet, has 1.2 million subscribers.

He is unlikely to serve time, as Spanish law often grants suspended sentences to first-time nonviolent offenders, The Times said.

A YouTuber who posted a video of himself giving a homeless man an Oreo filled with toothpaste in 2017 has been given a 15-month prison sentence and a fine of €20,000 (about $22,300) by a Spanish court, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Kanghua Ren, whose YouTube channel, ReSet, boasts roughly 1.2 million followers, was convicted of “violating the moral integrity” of the man, The Times said.

Ren, who made the video after being prompted by a fan, gave the man – identified only as Gheorge L. – the toothpaste-filled Oreo along with a €20 bill. The man subsequently vomited.

The video sparked outrage, and Ren replaced it with one of him offering the man another €20 bill. The judge said that even though the video was removed, it still earned Ren more than €2,000 in advertising revenue, and the police said that Ren offered the man’s daughter €300 in exchange for not pressing charges, according to The Times.

The Times said that Ren is unlikely to serve time, as first-time nonviolent offenders with sentences of under two years are often granted suspended sentences. The fine is to be paid to the man.

The court also ordered that Ren’s YouTube channel and social-media accounts be shut down for five years, The Times reported.

YouTube was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Business Insider. However, we were able to find Ren’s verified YouTube channel.