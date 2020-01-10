Tati Westbrook releases a new makeup blender after weeks of promising fans a ‘game-changing product’

caption Tati Westbrook announced the launch of her newest beauty product in a YouTube video on Thursday. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

Tati Westbrook is releasing a makeup tool called Blendiful on Friday.

The $18 set comes with two differently-shaped puffs, which the YouTuber says can be used to blend foundation, powder, and other face products.

The product is also meant to be more sustainable than other beauty tools, as it can be cleaned in the washing machine for multiple uses. It’s also shipped in a single bag rather than multiple packages.

But while many of the YouTuber’s fans seem excited to try the Blendiful, others don’t think the product is as game-changing as Westbrook promised it would be.

Tati Westbrook has revealed the second product to launch from her namesake brand Tati Beauty.

On Thursday, the YouTuber announced that she’s created two makeup-blending puffs called Blendiful. Both products are sold in an $18 set, which launches Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The launch aligns with a restock of her Textured Neutrals eye-shadow palette, which retails for $48.

Ahead of the official launch, however, people have shared their mixed reactions to Westbrook’s announcement.

Tati Westbrook unveiled her latest beauty product in a YouTube video on Thursday

Her new video, called “TATI BEAUTY … Restock + New Launch,” features Westbrook showcasing the Blendiful: an $18 set comprised of two makeup puffs. One is a gray triangle large enough to work across the entire face, while the second is a black heart-shaped puff intended for more precise use.

caption Both Blendifuls are sold in a single set. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

According to Westbrook, the Blendiful is a makeup tool “unlike no other.” It’s said to be made from a unique fabric that can blend everything from powder to liquids, and is also machine-washable for numerous uses.

“I feel like a lot of these tools that are in the pro community for artists sometimes get overlooked by consumers because they don’t know how to use them,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook also made a conscious decision to limit the amount of packaging used to ship the Blendiful.

“You guys know I do my very very best to keep packaging to a minimum just to be a little more eco-conscious,” Westbrook said. “If you purchase this item, you will be mailed this exact little guy right here.”

Many of Westbrook’s fans are ecstatic about the product

On Twitter, numerous people said they plan to purchase a Blendiful because they believe it can improve their makeup routine. Others were interested simply because the product was created by Westbrook.

I haven’t even seen the launch video of #Blendiful but I’m still going to order it tomorrow ????????‍♀️ @GlamLifeGuru @TatiBEAUTY — Silv???? (@_iamsilv) January 10, 2020

I am SO STOKED for this product ???????????? Such a great tool that came from the mind of the one and only @GlamLifeGuru ✨✨✨ #Tati #tatibeauty #blendiful pic.twitter.com/mLMXmP0fAI — Bree Marhoover (@briana72697) January 10, 2020

Who else is stoked about @TatiBEAUTY #Blendiful launch tomorrow?! Oh my goodness, I NEED THIS PRODUCT IN MY LIFE!! ???????? — Christina Miller (@MintieMiller) January 10, 2020

Listen, I don’t care if I’ve never used a valour puff to apply my make up. Tati created it so I will buy it and love it! ????‍♀️ ???? ✨ @TatiBEAUTY #Blendiful — Kati Ann Clark ???? (@KatiAnnClark) January 10, 2020

Others seem to feel that Westbrook’s announcement is disappointing

While some people seemed upset by the product’s $18 price tag, others said the puffs looked too much like other makeup tools already on the market.

And she’s selling it for nearly $20? Are… you’re joking right? I love Tati but good lord this really just looks like a money grab. #Blendiful — JulFal (@JulFal) January 10, 2020

honestly thought #Blendiful was gonna be new and innovative and then i saw it… i can get those at cvs i’m sorry but this just feels unnecessary — E V A N (@evankmua) January 9, 2020

This looks so much like the Linda halberg powder puff…but again that's only for powder I guess pic.twitter.com/iBm56TIyY3 — Aratrika Sen (@AratrikaSen1) January 9, 2020

I don’t get the new #Blendiful from @GlamLifeGuru ???? Is it too different from the one from Laura Mercier I have but never use? I didn’t even feel like watching the whole video because… it’s just a puff, in different sizes! ???? — Daniaks (@daniaks) January 9, 2020

Westbrook previously described Blendiful as a ‘game-changer’

Weeks before launching Blendiful, Westbrook spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the future of Tati Beauty. At the time, she planned her second product launch for Black Friday, though the release date was eventually pushed back.

“This one is a game-changer,” Westbrook said about the then un-released product. “This one is going to be the thing that is so different, changes it all, and really helps everybody’s beauty routine.”

Representatives for Tati Westbrook did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.