Yu Darvish waited nearly 2 years to get his revenge and roast Justin Verlander for an error that cost the Astros in the World Series

caption Justin Verlander had a tough night on Wednesday. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Yu Darvish roasted Astros ace Justin Verlander after an embarrassing error on Wednesday night.

The friendly feud between the two players began in April of last season when Verlander called out Darvish for misplaying his run around the bases.

On Wednesday, Darvish used Verlander’s words to troll him on Twitter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander got roasted by fellow fastballer Yu Darvish on Wednesday night after making an unfortunate fielding error in Game 2 of the World Series.

The friendly feud between the two players began in April of last season when Verlander called out Darvish for misplaying his run around the bases.

“Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing,” Verlander joked.

Yu…. ????‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018

On Wednesday night, Darvish got his revenge. While attempting to field a ground ball, Verlander fell to his back and wound up throwing the ball off his leg, leaving the runner safe at first base.

Darvish turned Verlander’s words against him.

Justin…. ????‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.https://t.co/Ne5E1FXEe2 https://t.co/5UyZlpLyg9 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019

Verlander and the Astros would go on to lose the game, but on Thursday, his mood was light enough to at least get a good laugh in at Darvish’s dig.

The Houston Astros quest for their second World Series title in three years hasn’t gone as planned. After dominating their way through the American League side of the postseason bracket, the Astros have dropped the first two games of the World Series to the Nationals in Houston and now will need to win at least two games in Washington to bring the series back home.

Hopefully, in his next start, Verlander will look a bit more athletic.

Read more:

Bill Belichick would fly coach and put veteran players in first class, and one former Patriot said it was a huge factor in how players judge head coaches

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 8

Bill Belichick took over the Patriots defense for the first time in years and now they’re dominating like never before

Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 8 of fantasy football