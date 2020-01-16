More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire’s girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon

caption Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. source REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is booked to take the first private flight aboard SpaceX’s Starship rocket around the moon in 2023.

Last week Maezawa announced he is taking part in a reality TV show to find a female companion to be his romantic partner, who he will take to the moon with him.

The Japanese streaming service producing the show announced it has had more than 20,000 applications thus far.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than 20,000 people have thrown their hat into the ring to become the girlfriend of Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese fashion billionaire who will take the first private flight aboard SpaceX’s Starship rocket around the moon.

Maezawa announced last year that he was the first person to buy tickets aboard SpaceX’s Starship rocket, which is scheduled to fly around the moon in 2023.

Last week the billionaire made another, even stranger announcement.

He is going to star in a reality TV show – or “serious matchmaking documentary” – called “Full Moon Lovers” in which he looks for a long-term romantic partner who will accompany him to the moon, and he’s taking applications.

The show is being made with Japanese streaming service Abema TV, and per Reuters the network has had over 20,000 applicants since Maezawa tweeted out the link to the application page on Sunday last week. The deadline is Friday, so that number could still increase.

The application involves filling in a Google form with personal details, personality traits and, finally, the applicant has to say what they think of Mr Maezawa.

Reuters reports that a new section has been added to the application page which offers a “love diagnostic test” so candidates can get a sense of whether they’d be compatible with Maezawa.

The test comprises multiple-choice questions like “If you rode in a private jet where would you go,” “What is your favorite dish,” and “If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?”

Last year Maezawa sold a 30% stake in his e-retail company Zozo to Softbank for $2.7 billion and resigned as CEO, in part he said because he will need to train for the SpaceX flight. Bloomberg estimates his current net worth to be around $3.6 billion.