Zac Efron just debuted platinum blonde hair while promoting his new Ted Bundy movie at Sundance

Zac Efron showed off his new platinum blonde hair at the Sundance premiere of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” on Saturday.

The look is quite a change from the 31-year-old actor’s usual sleek style.

Efron will play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the film, which also stars Lily Collins.

Efron first showcased his platinum locks early on Saturday during an appearance at IMDb Studio alongside his fellow “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” cast members.

That evening, the 31-year-old actor winked at photographers as he arrived at the premiere of the new film at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Fans outside the Eccles Center Theatre were certainly excited to see Efron, who was dressed in jeans and a tshirt and an olive-coloured jacket with a shearling collar.

caption Fans were thrilled to see the actor arrive for the premiere of his new film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The look was quite a change to the sleek, all-black ensemble that Efron, typically a brunette, wore to the Golden Globes earlier this month.

caption Zac Efron is usually a brunette. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” will see Efron portray notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who confessed to committing 30 murders in at least seven states over the span of four years, escaped from jail twice, and was executed in January 1989.

You can see Efron as Bundy in the photo below:

caption Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

The film also stars Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend; Jim Parsons as lead prosecutor Larry Simpson; and Kaya Scodelario as Carole Ann Boone, Bundy’s ex-wife.

The cast gathered for a photo on Saturday outside of the film’s Sundance premiere.