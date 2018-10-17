10 things you probably didn’t know about Zac Efron

caption Zac Efron’s full name is Zachary David Alexander Efron. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zac Efron won over millions of young fans after starring as Troy Bolton in Disney’s hit franchise “High School Musical.” Since then, he’s taken on other roles that show off his musicality (like “Hairspray” and “The Greatest Showman”). The actor has also starred in R-rated comedies like “Neighbors,” “Baywatch,” and “That Awkward Moment.”

Efron gives fans a glimpse of his life through his Instagram and Twitter accounts (which have a combined total of more than 51 million followers), but there are still some things about him that fans might not be aware of.

In honor of his 31st birthday, here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about Efron.

He had a crush on Tyra Banks as a child, and put a photo of her on his bedroom wall.

caption Tyra Banks had her own talk show for several years. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“I stole my mom’s Victoria’s Secret [magazine], cut a page out, and had it on the wall,” Efron told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “That’s embarrassing.”

Taylor Swift taught Efron how to play the guitar.

caption Taylor Swift and Zac Efron starred in the 2012 animated movie “The Lorax.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Lorax” co-stars showed off their skills on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012 with an improvised version of Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks” that included lyrics about the talk show host.

“I got my first guitar lesson from Taylor,” Efron explained.

“He’s really good at it, for like, one lesson,” the singer added. “It’s really great.”

He’s a big fan of “Stranger Things” and wants to guest-star on the show.

caption The kids of “Stranger Things” have said that they were fans of Zac Efron from his “HSM” days. source Zac Efron/Instagram

Efron has gushed over the Netflix show in interviews, and he’s especially a fan of Millie Bobby Brown’s work as Eleven. After meeting the young star at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards and presenting her with the trophy for best actor in a show, Efron admitted that he “fanboyed” over the experience.

If Efron wasn’t acting, he’d probably be a chef.

caption Priyanka Chopra and “Baywatch” co-star Zac Efron cooked during an appearance on the show “Despierta America.” source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

During a round of 73 questions with Vogue, the actor revealed his alternate career path. Efron is so passionate about food that he was tapped to host and produce a still untitled cooking and travel documentary for MTV.

His favorite show to binge watch is “Game of Thrones.”

caption Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington star on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Zac Efron/Instagram

Like many celebrities, Efron is obsessed with “GoT,” and posed on the iron throne to prove it.

He rode a wild tiger shark in Hawaii.

caption In 2016, Zac Efron participated in a triathlon. source Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Nautica Malibu Triathlon

Considering that the star has gone skydiving before, it’s not entirely surprisingly that he engaged in a risky outdoor activity. While filming the comedy “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” in Hawaii, Efron and co-star Adam Devine went on a shark dive with professionals.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Efron explained that they went diving at 4:30 a.m. and there were plenty of sharks in the water. He wasn’t concerned until he noticed several of them immediately swim away, indicating that a larger predator was nearby.

The actor went on to say that a 14-foot long tiger shark started swimming directly toward him.

“I held my breath, I crossed my arms and I let the shark know that I wasn’t prey,” Efron told Fallon. “I stared into its eyes – I’m not joking.”

As the shark swam past him, Efron spontaneously made the decision to grab onto its fin and ride “all the way back to the boat” where everyone else was taking shelter.

He owns an album of Celine Dion’s greatest hits.

caption Celine Dion is an award-winning singer. source Getty Images

Efron told Vogue that he owns her other albums, too.

Efron broke his hand while filming a fight scene with Seth Rogen in “Neighbors.”

caption Zac Efron starred as Teddy Sanders in “Neighbors.” source Universal Pictures

“We were in the middle of a fight scene, and there’s this part where he pushes me into a fireplace and I hit my head and afterwards I get furious,” Efron explained to Yahoo. “At one point I hit my hand really hard on the wall or the floor, I can’t really recall, but I knew my hand was broken instantly.”

Rather than stop filming and get his hand checked out, he kept going, which he said “made it worse.”

When he finally got to the hospital later, he had a metal plate put in his hand.

He once joined Tinder, but nobody swiped right.

caption People weren’t convinced that his account was real. source Brendon Thorne/Stringer/Getty Images

According to The Times, Efron said: “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake.”

His biggest regret is not going to college.

caption Zac Efron graduated from California’s Arroyo Grande High School. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In a round of rapid fire questions with Women’s Health magazine, Efron mentioned missing out on the college experience. He actually got accepted to the University of Southern California, but deferred because his career was gaining traction.

