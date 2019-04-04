Watch Zac Efron in his ‘happy place’ during his rigorous workout

- source
- As part of his newly-launched YouTube channel, Zac Efron recruited “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev to try his rigorous gym workout in a new video.
- “My whole life I’ve been training,” Efron said. “One of the best things I think you can do is take a step back and learn from people who do it better than you and do it differently than you.”
- With the help of Efron’s Vitru trainers (Johnny Fontana and Aidan Anderson), the two stars did a variety of exercises to strengthen their muscles, including plank slides, kettlebell halos, side bends, hollow body holds (which Anderson referred to as the actor’s “happy place”), and sleds.
- Watch the video below.
