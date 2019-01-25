Watch Zac Efron transform into infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in the trailer for his new movie

- source
- Voltage Pictures
- The trailer for the new movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which stars Zac Efron as notorious serial killer and necrophile Ted Bundy, was just released.
- It shows Efron transformed into Bundy, who confessed to committing 30 murders in at least seven states over the span of four years, escaped from jail twice, and was executed in January 1989.
- The film also stars Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend; Jim Parsons as lead prosecutor Larry Simpson; and Kaya Scodelario as Carole Ann Boone, Bundy’s ex-wife.
- The movie will premiere this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
- Watch the trailer below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.