See the first photo of Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy

- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
- Zac Efron is playing notorious serial killer and necrophile Ted Bundy in the upcoming movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”
- Efron shared the first look at the movie in an Instagram post Thursday.
- Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Donovan, and Haley Joel Osment also star.
- Bundy confessed to committing 30 murders in at least seven states over the span of four years, but the number of his victims is thought to be more.
- He escaped from jail twice before being executed in January 1989.
- The movie is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.
- See the photo below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.