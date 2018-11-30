See the first photo of Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron in 2018.

Zac Efron in 2018.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Zac Efron is playing notorious serial killer and necrophile Ted Bundy in the upcoming movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”
  • Efron shared the first look at the movie in an Instagram post Thursday.
  • Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Donovan, and Haley Joel Osment also star.
  • Bundy confessed to committing 30 murders in at least seven states over the span of four years, but the number of his victims is thought to be more.
  • He escaped from jail twice before being executed in January 1989.
  • The movie is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.
  • See the photo below.

