Zac Efron worked out with Victoria’s Secret models, and learned they don’t play

- Zac Efron/YouTube
- Zac Efron teamed up with Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, and Kelsey Merritt for a rigorous workout that he shared on his YouTube channel.
- For the latest episode of “Gym Time,” the 31-year-old actor asked the women to share some moves so he could achieve “that Victoria’s Secret body.”
- The stars were joined by trainer John Gaines and did a variety of exercises, including elevated crunches, skier rows, pistol squats, and dumbbell squats/curls. They also faced off for a competitive game of basketball relays.
- Watch the video below.
