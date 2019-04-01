Zac Efron started a vlogging channel on YouTube where he goes ‘off the grid’ with his brother

- “High School Musical” and “The Greatest Showman” star Zac Efron is now trying to become a YouTube fitness star.
- He started a new channel where he plans to post travel adventure and fitness videos, as well as interviews.
- His first video, for his series “Off the Grid,” features him spending 96 hours in the desert with his brother, Dylan.
- Efron says he plans to add new videos to the channel every week. He already has more than 200,000 subscribers.
- Efron is having a major year between “The Beach Bum” and his buzzy Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.”
- Watch Efron’s first “Off the Grid” video below:
