14 of Zac Posen’s most iconic creations show how he became a red-carpet favorite

- Designer Zac Posen is shuttering his business after 18 years.
- Posen built a brand that was at home on the most exclusive red carpets around the world and worn by the leading ladies of music, film, and even politics.
- The designer has stunned observers over the years by crafting body-hugging styles with the right amount of power while experimenting with dresses that included LED lighting and 3D printed-elements.
Zac Posen is shuttering his business after 18 years of building a name that dominated red carpets and earned fans that include leading ladies of music, Hollywood, and even Washington.
As seen on stars like Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Posen’s signature touches include deep, flowing ball gowns as much as slim frocks with form-fitting tailoring that, no matter the cut, style, or woman, hugged and shone in all the right places.
From his red-carpet debut to 3D-printing, see 14 of the designer’s most iconic creations.
Natalie Portman has been credited with introducing Posen to the spotlight when she wore this retro-inspired midi-dress from his first collection at the 2002 Star Wars premiere.
Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a statuesque figure in this delicate, dusty rose gown by Posen to the 2007 Academy Awards.
Oprah Winfrey looked luminous in satin and shimmer at the 2011 Academy Awards.
Glenn Close cut a smart figure in deep green at the 2012 Academy Awards.
Karen Elson and Dita Von Teese sported candy colors and flawless tailoring at the 2014 Met Gala.
In her second Posen gown that evening, Rihanna didn’t shy away from making her navy ball gown move while performing at the 2014 Diamond Ball.
Then-first lady Michelle Obama wore a silver sparkler of a gown by Posen for the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Naomi Campbell shone at the Zac Posen Fall/Winter Fashion Week show in 2015.
Viola Davis struck an elegant note in a lavender, off-the-shoulder, mermaid gown by Posen at the 2016 SAG Awards.
Claire Danes lit up the 2016 Met Gala with a baby-blue gown from Posen that included embedded lights for extra glimmer.
Miley Cyrus stunned in Posen’s sweeping red gown at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Posen partnered with GE to 3D-print embellishments for Deepika Padukone’s bright blush gown at the 2019 Met Gala.
Model Jourdan Dunn took texture to the 2019 Met Gala with Posen’s 3d-style sculptural flower dress.
Sarah Jessica Parker wore Carrie Bradshaw-inspired mismatching shoes to compliment Posen’s bright pink, fluffy gown to the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.
