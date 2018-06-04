Chicago Bears reportedly re-signed tight end Zach Miller despite suffering likely career-ending injury last season

In a classy move, the Chicago Bears are reportedly re-signing tight end Zach Miller for the 2018 season.

Miller’s 2017 season ended with a gruesome leg injury in Week 8, after which he had to be rushed to the hospital in order to save his leg.

While Miller’s playing career most likely over, the Bears decided to give him a one-year deal that will pay him $458,000 regardless of whether or not he’s ever able to take the field.

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller might not play another snap in the NFL, but his career is not over yet.

On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Bears are signing Miller to a one-year deal for the 2018 season that will net the player $458,000 regardless of whether or not he’s ever able to take the field. The “split” contract also means that if Miller is somehow able to get in game shape and play, his pay will rise to $790,000 for the year.

Miller’s 2017 season ended in horrifying fashion after he suffered a gruesome leg injury while going for a touchdown catch against the Saints in Week 8. Miller was rushed into emergency surgury that saved his leg after initial fears that amputation might be necessary, but the likelihood that he would ever make it back into playing shape was slim to none.

The deal is a classy move by the Bears, who didn’t technically owe Miller any money, as his contract with the team expired at the end of the 2017 season.

Chicago has taken time this offseason to address the tight end position, bringing in “Philly Special” Super Bowl hero Trey Burton to serve as a pass-catcher and work alongside 2016 second round draft pick Adam Shaheen and veteran Dion Sims.