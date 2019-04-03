I toured a $39.5 million triplex penthouse in an iconic NYC building that’s beloved by celebs and musicians. From the futuristic lobby to the Elon Musk-inspired study, I had never seen anything like it.

- source
- A three-story penthouse at 520 West 28th Street in New York City is on the market for $39.5 million.
- The 39-residence boutique building was designed by legendary Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016.
- The condo comes with a 2,000-square foot rooftop terrace overlooking the High Line park.
- The building’s amenities include a private IMAX theater, a 75-foot swimming pool, a sauna and steam room, and automated robotic parking and storage.
- I took a tour of the building, and I’ve never seen anything like Hadid’s design.
Curving over the High Line park in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood is an 11-story residential building that looks like it belongs in the future.
520 West 28th Street is one of the last buildings to be designed by legendary Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who was nicknamed “Queen of the Curve,” which seems particularly apt when you look at the 39-residence boutique building. It’s the only one she ever designed in New York before her death in 2016.
The lavish residence has attracted celebrity residents such as Sting and Ariana Grande.
Marketing and sales for the building are handled by Related Sales and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, and Charlie Attias is the listing agent.
If the 6,853-square-foot, three-story penthouse isn’t enough space for you, it can be combined with the neighboring penthouse for a combined total of 11,121 interior square feet and a 3,892-square-foot terrace, according to Corcoran.
I toured the building’s penthouse with its 2,000-square-foot wraparound rooftop terrace. Here’s what it looks like.
520 West 28th Street is a 39-unit boutique residential building in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood designed by legendary Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. It’s the only building she designed in New York City before her death in 2016.
On a recent spring afternoon, I got a tour of the building and its sprawling $39.5 million triplex penthouse.
The doorman let me into the building only after I announced my name and the name of the person I was supposed to meet. I imagine the security is part of the draw for the building’s celebrity residents, who reportedly include musicians Sting and Ariana Grande.
From the moment I stepped into the lobby, the space felt different from any other residential building I’d ever been in.
The graceful curves and natural elements gave me the impression that I’d stepped into a luxury resort in Iceland.
I headed up to the 11-story building’s triplex penthouse, which is on the market for $39.5 million.
The expansive great room offers views of the Empire State Building and overlooks the High Line, the city’s famous elevated park built on a former railroad line.
Hadid was nicknamed the “Queen of the Curve,” and during my tour of her building, I could certainly see why.
The penthouse was all smooth, clean lines.
One of the upstairs rooms was set up as a study inspired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Greg Gushee, the executive vice president of Related Companies, the building’s developer, told me he could see the Tesla CEO living in the penthouse.
The curved windows give the condo a spaceship vibe.
The sleek white kitchen features Gaggenau appliances.
To me, the penthouse’s standout feature was its massive wraparound terrace.
The views of the Empire State Building and the surrounding neighborhood were stunning.
Like the rest of the condo, the curves of the terrace gave it a futuristic feel. I could imagine some seriously chic parties taking place up here.
Downstairs is the family level, which includes a master suite, three bedroom suites, and a utility room.
The sumptuously decorated master bedroom is situated in the corner, allowing for floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows.
The windows themselves are 10 feet tall.
The master suite includes a walk-in dressing room and closet …
… and a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and the same curved windows found upstairs.
Each of the other four bedrooms comes with its own en suite bathroom.
One was set up with bunk beds.
After the penthouse tour, I was eager to check out the building’s amenities, which include this spacious lounge that opens to an outdoor space.
The building’s wellness level includes a 75-foot skylit swimming pool that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a luxury resort.
Then there’s the spa suite, which includes a whirlpool, cold plunge pool, sauna and steam room …
… and massage beds.
While screening rooms have become a somewhat predictable amenity in luxury buildings, 520 W. 28th has its own private IMAX theater. Residents can also use the building’s automated robotic parking and storage vaults.
The Zaha Hadid building includes a sculpture garden on the same level as the High Line for tourists and locals to enjoy. But personally, I found the most interesting piece of art to be the building itself.
