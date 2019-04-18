A new line of ‘Aladdin’-inspired jewelry includes engagement rings that are fit for a Disney princess

caption Jasmine is said to wear an identical ring in the upcoming “Aladdin” film. source Zales

Zales and Disney have teamed up to create a line of jewelry inspired by the upcoming live-action “Aladdin” film.

The collection is part of the Zales Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry line, and includes 20 pieces.

Some pieces in the collection are exact replicas of jewelry worn in the film.

The “Aladdin”-inspired jewelry is sold online and in stores, and ranges in price from $349 to $5,499.

Zales is celebrating Disney’s upcoming live-action “Aladdin” film with a new line of accessories inspired by the movie.

The jewelry retailer unveiled the line on Wednesday as the latest addition to its Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry line. The collection include 20 pieces inspired by the upcoming live-action remake of “Aladdin,” including some exact replicas of jewels seen in the movie.

Pieces in the line range in price from $349 to $5,499, and are sold online and in stores.

caption The Diamond Bolo Bracelet retails for $399. source Zales

In a press release sent to INSIDER, a representative for Zales said the “Aladdin”-inspired collection evokes the brand’s aesthetic “through intricate styles that reflect the diverse personalities and qualities of timeless Disney characters.”

One of those characters is Genie, who is embodied through the $349 Filigree Lamp Pendant in 10-karat gold.

caption The Filigree Lamp Pendant is inspired by Genie. source Zales

But, while some pieces in the line are simply inspired by fan-favorite characters, others are replicas of jewels worn in the movie – like the $599 Diamond Arabesque Frame Pendant in 10-karat gold and $899 Diamond Frame Ring in sterling silver and 10-karat gold.

According to a Zales representative, the company is the first retailer to make and sell pieces of jewelry to resemble the ones in a Disney movie.

caption This necklace and ring are replicas of jewels seen in “Aladdin.” source Zales

Items like these, as well as the $599 Diamond Arabesque Frame Ring in 10-karat gold, were inspired by Jasmine’s costume in the film.

The designs are made with Swiss blue topaz stones and brilliant diamonds, as well as “unique arabesque details which capture the strong-willed, courageous, and adventurous spirit of Princess Jasmine, and the inherent charm of Aladdin,” according to a Zales representative.

caption Jasmine is said to wear an identical ring in the upcoming “Aladdin” film. source Zales

Many of the accessories in the collection double as engagement rings, like the $5,499 Oval Diamond Arabesque Frame Engagement Ring in 14-karat two-tone gold.

caption This $5,499 accessory is one of many engagement rings in the line. source Zales

To learn more about the “Aladdin” Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection, visit the Zales website.